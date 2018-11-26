Shooting Pepper Spray at Children Okay, Former CBP Deputy Chief Tells Fox News, Because 'You Could Actually Put It on Your Nachos and Eat It'

Amid widespread outrage and condemnation over the tear gassing of mothers, their children, and other asylum seekers and migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, Ronald Colburn, president of the Border Patrol Foundation and former national deputy chief of the CBP, appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning and claimed the gas—which reports said led to children "screaming and coughing in the mayhem" that resulted from it—was really just a "natural" product and "you actually could put it on your nachos and eat it."
As one observer put it, the stupidity of Colburn's statement has to be seen to be believed:
On Fox & Friends, Border Patrol Foundation president defends pepper spraying latinx migrants because “it’s natural. You could actually put it on your nachos and eat it.” pic.twitter.com/QLdQXqqNno
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 26, 2018
The outrageous claim and inhumanity of its implications did not go over well:
Nachos.... The layers of racism encapsulated in this short clip is extraordinary. #txlege https://t.co/mZ4gv3PYxo
— Rebecca Marques (@_RebeccaMarques) November 26, 2018
Actually BOTH tear gas and pepper spray were fired at migrants. I’ve been in a tear gas chamber for training purposes and know its effects. Either way, it’s unconscionable. As to this quote, who doesn’t like a side of racism with their nachos? https://t.co/3JLFNa7p2c
— Tim Schenck (@FatherTim) November 26, 2018
"These children are barefoot. In diapers. Choking on tear gas." via @washingtonpost we would love to see the Border Patrol president and his kids eat some pepper spray and tear gas on their nachos live on @foxandfriends then FIRE HIM AND NIELSEN #DHS who gave orders 4 this
— CSHecht (@cs_hecht) November 26, 2018
