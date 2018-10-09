Petitions to Impeach Kavanaugh Surge as Organizers Say Not Even Supreme Court Justices 'Above the Law'

Surging towards it goal of 200,000 signatures since it was launched over the weekend, a petition calling for the impeachment of newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh —just one among others circulating—has already garnered nearly 80 percent of its goal in just over two days.

"No one is above the law, not even a Supreme Court Justice." —John Bonifaz, Free Speech for People"Kavanaugh has been credibly accused of sexual assault and lying under oath in 2004, 2006 and at least 30 times during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings," reads the CREDO Action petition. "Perjury is an impeachable offense. The House Judiciary Committee should immediately investigate these accusations and work to remove Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court."

As of this writing, the CREDO petition had gathered 158,887 signatures, but that number was quickly climbing.

ACTION NEEDED: We need you to raise your voice to impeach accused sexual predator and proven perjurer #BrettKavanaugh. Make a call and ask House members to use their power to #ImpeachKavanaugh: https://t.co/1BTPikUf9q #SaveSCOTUS #KavanaughLiedUnderOath pic.twitter.com/hldczLahUh — CREDO Mobile (@CREDOMobile) October 9, 2018

"A majority of Americans opposed Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court and we believe a majority will ultimately support his impeachment as well," Heidi Hess, the group's co-director told NBC News in an interview.

And CREDO isn't alone. Another citizen action group, Free Speech for People, is also pushing a petition—part of its ImpeachBrett.org campaign—in the wake of Kavanaugh's confirmation on Saturday and calling on the House of Representatives to immediately begin hearings to further explore the allegations of sexual assault, perjury, and Kavanaugh's bringing of "disrepute" onto the judiciary.

Brett Kavanaugh MUST be impeached and removed from the bench. We are calling on @HouseJudiciary to launch immediately an impeachment investigation. Learn more here: https://t.co/mIWPpp3pRl #ImpeachBrett #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/z610eBhGfg — FreeSpeechForPeople (@FSFP) October 6, 2018

"This shouldn't be controversial, but U.S. Supreme Court justices should not be sexual assailants or perjurers," said Ron Fein, Legal Director of Free Speech For People, in a statement on Monday. "The evidence suggests that Brett Kavanaugh committed sexual assault in his youth, and continues to lie about it today—just as the White House emails reveal that he lied in his first confirmation process about receiving stolen documents. The Senate rushed through this process without taking the opportunity to conduct a real investigation of the serious charges against Kavanaugh. It's not too late for the House of Representatives to demand answers, and if warranted after a full investigation, to impeach Kavanaugh."

John Bonifaz, FSFP's co-founder and president, added, "No one is above the law, not even a Supreme Court Justice."