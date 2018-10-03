Published on
Hold the Phones, the Democrats Actually Just Made a Good Ad

"Shut up, side table!"

"In 2016, Democrats broke with precedent and largely avoided messages of explicit class conflict in their ads," noted Vox's Matt Yglesias. "Not this time!" (Photo: DCCC)

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is notoriously terrible at producing and articulating an inspirational message that gives voters a reason to turn out—see, for instance, its proposed midterm slogan, "Democrats 2018. I mean, have you seen the other guys?"

Given this history, progressives were happily taken aback on Wednesday when the DCCC unveiled a powerful, explicitly class-based ad ripping the Republican tax bill as a blatant attack on the working class and a massive gift to the idle rich.

"In 2016, Democrats broke with precedent and largely avoided messages of explicit class conflict in their ads," noted Vox's Matt Yglesias. "Not this time!"

Watch:

"Credit where due, this is genuinely inspired," The Week's Ryan Cooper wrote in response to the DCCC's ad.

