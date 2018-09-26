Here Is the Full Text of the Declaration by Julie Swetnick, the Third Women to Accuse Kavanaugh of Sexual Misconduct

Represented by attorney Michael Avenatti, a third woman, Julie Swetnick, came forward publicly on Wednesday to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of gross sexual misconduct when he was a young man.

In her sworn statement, Swetnick says that she "fully understands the seriousness" of her accusations and charges that she was "gang raped" when she was a high school student at a party and that Kavanaugh, and his friend Mark Judge, were both "present."

She also says she that Kavanaugh and his friends were known at the time for "targeting" girls with alcohol and drugs in order to take advantage of them sexually, and that she has "a firm recollection" that Judge and Kavanaugh were among the "boys lined up outside rooms at many [other] parties waiting for their 'turn' with a girl inside the room."

Read the full text of her 3-page Declaration—signed "under penalty of perjury"—below: