If Trump Fires Rosenstein... Here's the Rapid Response Plan to Flood the Nation's Streets

While crucial questions remain about exactly how a White House meeting between Trump administration officials and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will play out on Monday, progressive groups are reminding the nation that if Rosenstein is fired there's a plan to take to the streets in massive numbers.

"You know those signs that say 'In case of emergency, break glass?'" wrote The Atlantic's David Frum after news broke that Rosenstein had been summoned to the White House, with multiple news stories reporting that his ouster was likely imminent. "This is that emergency."

Declared MoveOn:

As Common Dreams has previously reported, progressive advocacy groups have maintained a detailed rapid response plan to ensure that people are organized and prepared to take to the streets if the president ousts the top Department of Justice official who directly overseas the ongoing probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"The Rod Rosenstein Rapid Response Plan: If actions are triggered BEFORE 2 p.m. local time —> events will begin at 5 p.m. local time. If actions are triggered AFTER 2 p.m. local time —> events will begin at noon local time the following day," Jordan Uhl, a campaigner with MoveOn, reminded Americans last week. The rapid-response is here.

With conflicting reports, it remains possible that Rosenstein could be fired; might resign; or could, in fact, continue on as the Deputy Attorney General.

In response to the morning's events and the ongoing speculation, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said that under no circumstance should Rosenstein resign his post: