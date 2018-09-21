Published on
by

400,000 Americans in 900 Cities Ready to Take to Streets If President Trump Fires Rosenstein After NYT Bombshell

Rosenstein evoked the 25th Amendment last year and also suggested he secretly record the president "to expose the chaos" engulfing the White House, according to the New York Times

by
0 Comments

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein holds a news conference at the Department of Justice July 13, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This is a breaking news story and may be updated...

After the New York Times reported on Friday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein suggested last year that he secretly record President Donald Trump "to expose the chaos" engulfing the White House and discussed "recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment," Public Citizen issued an urgent reminder that over 400,000 Americans in nearly 1,000 cities nationwide are ready to take to the streets if Trump uses the report as a pretext to fire Rosenstein.

According to the Times, "Rosenstein made these suggestions in the spring of 2017 when Mr. Trump’s firing of James B. Comey as FBI director plunged the White House into turmoil. Over the ensuing days, the president divulged classified intelligence to Russians in the Oval Office, and revelations emerged that Mr. Trump had asked Mr. Comey to pledge loyalty and end an investigation into a senior aide."

"Rosenstein was just two weeks into his job," the Times noted. "He had begun overseeing the Russia investigation and played a key role in the president’s dismissal of Mr. Comey by writing a memo critical of his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But Mr. Rosenstein was caught off guard when Mr. Trump cited the memo in the firing, and he began telling people that he feared he had been used."

Rosenstein immediately refuted the accuracy of the Times' report.

"The New York Times' story is inaccurate and factually incorrect," Rosenstein said in an on-the-record statement. "I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment."

Just after the Times report broke, some journalists and analysts immediately began speculating that White House officials leaked the information to the Times in order to provoke Trump to fire Rosenstein.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Rod Rosenstein, Donald Trump