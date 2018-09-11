On 9/11 Anniversary, Trump Sandwiches #NeverForget Tweet Between "No Collusion," Peter Strzok, Thanking Giuliani, and Lou Dobbs Quotes

Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks that took place in the United States on September 11, 2001, and so President Donald Trump tweeted a bunch of stuff and it looked liked this:

The juxtapositions did not go unnoticed:

JUST IN: Trump begins 9/11 with tweet attacking FBI and Justice Dept https://t.co/7Ii2vwnlpl pic.twitter.com/Rpb2Cq6s0B — The Hill (@thehill) September 11, 2018 NEW: On the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, President Trump tweets about the Russia investigation, notes the 9/11 anniversary, and thanks his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for his service as NYC mayor during and after the attacks. pic.twitter.com/aob9R5RBkO — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 11, 2018

And the reaction was pretty much:

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to mark the anniversary by attending a 9/11 memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to honor the victims aboard Flight 93.