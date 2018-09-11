Published on
On 9/11 Anniversary, Trump Sandwiches #NeverForget Tweet Between "No Collusion," Peter Strzok, Thanking Giuliani, and Lou Dobbs Quotes

What it looks like when the current U.S. president marks a collective tragedy

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to mark the anniversary by attending a 9/11 memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to honor the victims aboard Flight 93. (Screenshot: @realdonaldtrump)

Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks that took place in the United States on September 11, 2001, and so President Donald Trump tweeted a bunch of stuff and it looked liked this:

The juxtapositions did not go unnoticed:

And the reaction was pretty much:

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to mark the anniversary by attending a 9/11 memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to honor the victims aboard Flight 93.

