Words 'Guilty,' 'Criminal,' and 'Felons Welcome Here' Projected on Trump Hotel in DC

It was a fitting message on a day when two members of the president's inner circle both became felons

Robin Bell posted video of the projection to Twitter, saying he was working alongside an activist group called Bridge Project. (Photo: Twitter)

The words "guilty" and "criminal" and “felons welcome here” were projected onto the entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening.

The projections appeared hours after President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal felonies, including campaign finance violations, and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud.

American Bridge, a Democratic super PAC, and visual artist Robin Bell appear to have collaborated on the project.

Bell has previously used the hotel as a platform to call out Trump, illuminating the words "racist" and "pig" in the past.

"One of the secrets to what we do and how we’ve been able to pull it off is that we’re transparent," Bell told The Associated Press. "We’re not hiding anything."

