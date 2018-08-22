Words 'Guilty,' 'Criminal,' and 'Felons Welcome Here' Projected on Trump Hotel in DC

The words "guilty" and "criminal" and “felons welcome here” were projected onto the entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening.

The projections appeared hours after President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal felonies, including campaign finance violations, and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud.

American Bridge, a Democratic super PAC, and visual artist Robin Bell appear to have collaborated on the project.

Felons Welcome Here Projection with American Bridge at Trump Hotel 8-21-18 pic.twitter.com/LOOzL30ZDu — robin bell (@bellvisuals) August 22, 2018

Bell has previously used the hotel as a platform to call out Trump, illuminating the words "racist" and "pig" in the past.



"One of the secrets to what we do and how we’ve been able to pull it off is that we’re transparent," Bell told The Associated Press. "We’re not hiding anything."