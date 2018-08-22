Published on
by

Trump Tells People in Serious Legal Peril Not to Hire Lawyer Who He Dutifully Employed for Over a Decade

"Yeah, who would be such a moron as to hire him?"

by
0 Comments

President Donald Trump gestures to an exhibitor during the 2018 Made in America Product Showcase July 23, 2018 at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump—who, as we all know, only hires "the best people"—offered a bit of deliciously ironic advice on Wednesday to anyone looking to, say, successfully cover up serious campaign finance crimes: Don't hire Michael Cohen, whose services Trump happily retained for over a decade.

"If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!" Trump counseled in a tweet, his first public mention of Cohen since the attorney pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts.

Cohen—who Trump called a "fine" and "respected" person as recently as April—is probably not in a position to accept new clients at the moment, given that he just pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts and admitted that he violated campaign finance laws at Trump's direction.

Demonstrating that his judgement of lawyerly skill is impeccable, Trump has since hired Rudy Giuliani—who is better than Cohen "only insofar as he hasn't implicated [Trump] in a felony yet"—to lead his legal team.

Twitter users quickly had a field day with Trump's advice:

In a subsequent tweet on Wednesday morning, Trump claimed that the campaign violation to which Cohen pleaded guilty—and to which the president himself was implicated—was "not a crime."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, Rudy Giuliani