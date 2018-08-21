With Sixteen "Guilty" Verdicts All in a Row, Hundreds of Thousands Ready to Hit Streets If Trump Issues Pardons or Moves Against Mueller

In response to the admission of guilt to eight charges by President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen and the eight guilty verdicts against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Tuesday afternoon, the national progressive advocacy group MoveOn.org issued a blistering thread on Twitter in which it said the developments prove the Special Counsel's office, led by Robert Mueller, is "on the right track" and also vowed that its millions of members are standing ready to defend the probe against any interference by the president.
1. Defend the Mueller investigation: https://t.co/rEdHBikC3h
2. No lifetime Supreme Court pick: https://t.co/Ti0CK4iV3x
3. End GOP control of Congress: https://t.co/rYtPQYHbrU
None of this nightmare ride ends unless we organize, electoralize, & persist. https://t.co/OXfpDLXdfW
— Anna Galland (@annagalland) August 21, 2018
In a rapid-response video taking stock of the latest developments, Ben Wikler, the group's Washington director, offered a run-down of events and possible scenarios about what might come next:
Details of the mobilization plan if Trump moves against Mueller or issues pardons can be found here.
16 GUILTY pleas & convictions resulting from Mueller investigation today.
Trump's campaign chair:
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty.
Trump's personal lawyer:
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty,
guilty.
— MoveOn (@MoveOn) August 21, 2018
In the remaining tweets in the thread, the group explained:
Along with its progressive allies, MoveOn said it stands ready to execute its emergency plan to flood the streets with hundreds of thousands of people if Trump moves to fire Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, or if he dared issue pardons to either Manafort or Cohen:
If Trump pardons Paul Manafort, 350,000 Americans in more than 900 cities are ready to take to the streets to assert that nobody is above the law.
Sign up to find a rapid response protest near you, or organize your own: https://t.co/gXgUYMfs6v pic.twitter.com/iUy1L91afS
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) August 21, 2018
