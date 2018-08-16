Published on
by

'Believe Me, My Tapes Are Much Better Than Theirs': Omarosa Continues to Troll President With Release of New Secret Recording

"Donald Trump has met his match," says former White House aide

by
0 Comments

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former reality TV star who became a top White House aide to President Donald Trump, on Thursday released exclusively to MSNBC a secret tape of campaign official Lara Trump offering her a $15,000-a-month job after her she was fired from the administration. (Image: MSNBC)

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the reality TV star who was fired from her post in the Trump administration earlier this and has been making political waves ahead of the publication of her forthcoming book by releasing secretly recorded conversations from both the 2016 campaign trail and from inside the White House, released another such recording on Thursday.

The new tape, which aired exclusively on MSNBC alongside an appearance of Newman discussing its significance, includes the exchange she had with Lara Trump, wife of Trump's middle son Eric Trump, as she was offered a job with the Trump presidential reelection campaign directly after her termination from her government job.

In the end, Newman told MSNBC host Craig Melvin during her on-air interview that her message to the president, his administration, and the Trump family is this: "I am not going anywhere. I'm not going to be bullied. I'm not going to be intimidated, and I'm going to go toe-to-toe with them. Everything he throws at me, believe me, my tapes are much better than theirs."

At which point Melvin asked, "So you're going to release more tapes?"

"If I need to. I'll do what I have to do to protect myself," she replied. And concluded, "Donald Trump has met his match."

Watch:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

We know things are bad. We know it's worth the fight.

You are part of a strong and vibrant community of thinkers and doers who believe another world is possible. Alone we are weak. Together we can make a difference. At Common Dreams, we don't look away from the world—we are not afraid—our mission is to document those doing wrong and galvanize those doing good. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. We have now launched our annual Summer Campaign. Can you pitch in today?

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman