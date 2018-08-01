'Racist Imbecile' Trump Pushes Federal Voter ID by Claiming You Need Identification Just to Buy Stuff at Stores

Displaying the out-of-touch stupidity of the billionaire narcissist that he is while also further pushing the racist anti-democratic policies of the Republican Party he now commands, President Donald Trump used a rally in Florida on Tuesday night to spew fresh nonsense about the need for national Voter ID cards while bizarrely claiming that people need identification in the United States just to buy stuff at stores.

"The time has come for voter ID, like everything else. Voter ID!" Trump declared at the campaign style rally Tampa where he was allegedly stumping for GOP Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

"If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," Trump continued, either lying or oblivious. "You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

The comments were taken by many as an exhibition of how Trump can be both extremely clueless and racist at the same time:

Voting and civil rights advocates have long argued that identification requirements are a way to disenfranchise voters, not empower them or protect election integrity.

"Voter ID laws deprive many voters of their right to vote, reduce participation, and stand in direct opposition to our country's trend of including more Americans in the democratic process," explains this ACLU fact sheet on the issue. "Many Americans do not have one of the forms of identification states acceptable for voting. These voters are disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Such voters more frequently have difficulty obtaining ID, because they cannot afford or cannot obtain the underlying documents that are a prerequisite to obtaining government-issued photo ID card."

On the subject of what it's like to buy items at stores in the U.S., Trump's comments on Tuesday night brought back memories of one episode in particular by another out-of-touch Republican president all too willing to inflict harm on the nation's most vulnerable while safely tucked away from any of the real pressures actual working people and their families face:

