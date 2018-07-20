"ICE Is" Looking for Very Low-Level Recruits in Amazing New Spoof Video by Michelle Wolf

Comedian Michelle Wolf put out a new clip on Friday that pokes some serious fun at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) by recognizing the terrorizing affect its practices have had on immigrant communities.

Riffing on the idea of a fictional campaign called "ICE is..."—not to be confused with the militant Islamic group "ISIS"—the satirical video, a segment from her Netflix series The Break With Michelle Wolf, features wannabe ICE agents explaining what the agency means to them.

"I joined because I wanted to secure the border but then I found out that's actually border patrol's job," said one wannabe ICE agent.

Another declared, "I joined to capture those MS-13 animals who are infesting America. I haven't seen any yet, but I've heard about 'em." A third bragged, "We're an age-old tradition, dating all the way back to 2003."

Watch:

Wow, ICE is ... really desperate for recruits. #abolishICE pic.twitter.com/wOxn4pQX0E — The Break with Michelle Wolf (@thebreaknetflix) July 20, 2018

In the fake recruitment video, Wolf herself appears as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. "We accept all levels of experience and education, from low to very low and actively welcome those with diagnosed anger issues," she announced as a mock ICE agent rips a mannequin baby from a mother's arms in the background.

With machine guns blazing, the video closes with the caption, "Apply now you sick fucks."