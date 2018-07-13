Brits Don't Mince Words: The Most Irreverent and Radical Signs From UK's Historic Anti-Trump Protest

Despite the American corporate media's efforts to obscure the radical, irreverent, and often obscene signs on display across the United Kingdom on Friday, the disgust hundreds of thousands of Britons feel toward Donald Trump and Trumpism could not be suppressed as they took to the streets en masse to show their opposition to the U.S. president's hate-filled policies.

Below, we present some of the greatest signs from Friday's demonstrations, which "drastically exceeded" the expectations of organizers in both size and spirit.

Credit for the following photos goes to Chris Ratcliffe of Getty Images.

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also got a shout-out at a demonstration in London.

The vast diversity of visuals on display at Friday's demonstrations was also evident on social media, where users posted photos and videos of signs denouncing Trump's climate denial and demanding justice for the migrants the U.S. president has brutalized with his inhumane immigration policies.