Published on
by

Brits Don't Mince Words: The Most Irreverent and Radical Signs From UK's Historic Anti-Trump Protest

From "Nazi Trump F**k Off" to "Pussy Grabbing Pervert," the U.K. didn't hold back in its massive demonstrations against the American president

by
0 Comments

Protesters take part in a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the U.K. in Trafalgar Square on July 13, 2018 in London. (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Despite the American corporate media's efforts to obscure the radical, irreverent, and often obscene signs on display across the United Kingdom on Friday, the disgust hundreds of thousands of Britons feel toward Donald Trump and Trumpism could not be suppressed as they took to the streets en masse to show their opposition to the U.S. president's hate-filled policies.

Below, we present some of the greatest signs from Friday's demonstrations, which "drastically exceeded" the expectations of organizers in both size and spirit.

Credit for the following photos goes to Chris Ratcliffe of Getty Images.

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also got a shout-out at a demonstration in London.

(Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

The vast diversity of visuals on display at Friday's demonstrations was also evident on social media, where users posted photos and videos of signs denouncing Trump's climate denial and demanding justice for the migrants the U.S. president has brutalized with his inhumane immigration policies.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World
,
United Kingdom, Donald Trump, People Power