Brits Don't Mince Words: The Most Irreverent and Radical Signs From UK's Historic Anti-Trump Protest

Despite the American corporate media's efforts to obscure the radical, irreverent, and often obscene signs on display across the United Kingdom on Friday, the disgust hundreds of thousands of Britons feel toward Donald Trump and Trumpism could not be suppressed as they took to the streets en masse to show their opposition to the U.S. president's hate-filled policies.
Below, we present some of the greatest signs from Friday's demonstrations, which "drastically exceeded" the expectations of organizers in both size and spirit.
Credit for the following photos goes to Chris Ratcliffe of Getty Images.
The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also got a shout-out at a demonstration in London.
The vast diversity of visuals on display at Friday's demonstrations was also evident on social media, where users posted photos and videos of signs denouncing Trump's climate denial and demanding justice for the migrants the U.S. president has brutalized with his inhumane immigration policies.
Charlie Dearman is protesting Trump’s influence on climate change. “It’s going to impact all of us,” he says. He doesn’t expect Trump to listen to the protests, but believes they’ve curtailed his visit and forced the U.K. government to listen pic.twitter.com/93vP3LdRov
— Bethan Staton (@bthsts) July 13, 2018
The highest level of special. #LondonProtest pic.twitter.com/PsWknte6Hg
— Elaine (@rosalita2740) July 13, 2018
***NSFW*** Whoa! During live shot during London Trump protests, @CNN reporter said he needed to "obscure one sign you're about to see." He didn't do a very good job. #LondonProtest #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/nUOxhlhq5n
— Todd Schnitt (@toddschnitt) July 13, 2018
Now it’s getting serious. #TrumpProtests #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/bEUH1K8DXZ
— James Parkley (@jnarls) July 13, 2018
In London to march with the Free Palestine Bloc to protest Tump & his betrayal of Palestine #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/CXYnsSh0UQ
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 13, 2018
Sarah Klein is a history teacher from Warwickshire. She tells me “I feel like there’s lots of echoes of the past in terms of totalitarianism. We’ve come a long way and there’s no need to go back to the past so here we are.” #TrumpProtests pic.twitter.com/WVRtAE8A9G
— Erin McLaughlin (@ErinCNN) July 13, 2018
Refugee and migrant rights now! #blacklivematters#resist#carnivalofresistance#trumpvisitukpic.twitter.com/LnxJcKto96
— Stop Trump (@UKStopTrump) July 13, 2018
This crowd certainly does Bring the noise. Apparently Trump's sexism isn't welcome here.... #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/3qSsE6wnza
— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 13, 2018
Women’s March through Central London begins... crowd went on long after this #timelapse ended. #TrumpProtest #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/lgMitDFy8I
— Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) July 13, 2018
Top Comments