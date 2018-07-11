Sanders to Trump: Instead of Telling Europe To Buy More Guns Like US, "Why Don't We Join Them in Guaranteeing Health Care to All'

Joining other critics warning against President Donald Trump's urging of NATO leaders to double their military expenditures on Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders said the president's advice to Europe has it precisely backwards when it comes to national spending priorities.

"We spend $700 billion on defense, more than the next 10 nations combined, and end up with 30 million uninsured and crumbling infrastructure," Sanders declared in a tweet.

"Mr. President," he added, "instead of demanding that Europe spend more on planes and guns, why don't we join them in guaranteeing health care to all."