Published on
by

Sanders to Trump: Instead of Telling Europe To Buy More Guns Like US, "Why Don't We Join Them in Guaranteeing Health Care to All'

Vermont senator responds after president calls on NATO leaders to double military spending

by
0 Comments

Men and women soldiers from different nations march in the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to spend more on defense. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Joining other critics warning against President Donald Trump's urging of NATO leaders to double their military expenditures on Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders said the president's advice to Europe has it precisely backwards when it comes to national spending priorities.

"We spend $700 billion on defense, more than the next 10 nations combined, and end up with 30 million uninsured and crumbling infrastructure," Sanders declared in a tweet.

"Mr. President," he added, "instead of demanding that Europe spend more on planes and guns, why don't we join them in guaranteeing health care to all."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
War & Peace, Economy, Solutions, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, NATO, Donald Trump, Pentagon, Arms Trade