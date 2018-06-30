Hundreds of Thousands Take to Streets to Protest Trump's 'Zero-Humanity' Policies

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets Saturday to protest against Donald Trump and his immigration policies in big cities and small towns across the 50 states.

Trump, who spent the day playing golf at his resort in New Jersey, took time to tweet an attack on what he called the "radical left," who he said were behind calls to disband Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency central to his hardline immigration approach.

More than 750 "Families Belong Together" marches took place in all 50 US states and Twitter showed sister demonstrations in London, Munich, Paris, Hamburg, Tokyo, and others cities around the globe.

Amazing to see so many people are in Austin fired up. The best way to end family separation? Vote Democrat. Vote @JulieForTX25 y’all. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/a2bvIvScUR — M. Anthony Orona (@MAOrona512) June 30, 2018

We are all about it in Houston!#FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/k11MaaXKwy — Morgan Urquhart (@morgothedrelb) June 30, 2018

Seattle #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch out front the SeaTac detention center. Crowd is telling people inside "you are not alone// no estan solo" pic.twitter.com/WLLvbSlySU — Maddie Foutch (@MaddieFoutch) June 30, 2018

Thousands are rallying and marching in Boston to support immigrant families and true democracy!#FamiliesBelongTogther #familiesbelongtogether boston #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/tjhjSHg4Bd — Rosemarie Day (@Rosemarie_Day1) June 30, 2018