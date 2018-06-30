Hundreds of Thousands Take to Streets to Protest Trump's 'Zero-Humanity' Policies

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets Saturday to protest against Donald Trump and his immigration policies in big cities and small towns across the 50 states.
Trump, who spent the day playing golf at his resort in New Jersey, took time to tweet an attack on what he called the "radical left," who he said were behind calls to disband Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency central to his hardline immigration approach.
More than 750 "Families Belong Together" marches took place in all 50 US states and Twitter showed sister demonstrations in London, Munich, Paris, Hamburg, Tokyo, and others cities around the globe.
Thousands March in San Francisco #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/k7jo8g04I5
— Antonia Juhasz (@AntoniaJuhasz) June 30, 2018
A view north - thank you for raising voices!! #minneapolis #FreeOurFuture march! #FamiliesBelongTogether #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/Znv07ew6IY
— Women's March MN (@WomensMarchMN) June 30, 2018
#FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch takes over the whole Brooklyn Bridge #hope #resist pic.twitter.com/suoF6Li8MZ
— Liza Stark (@liza_stark) June 30, 2018
Amazing to see so many people are in Austin fired up.
The best way to end family separation?
Vote Democrat.
Vote @JulieForTX25 y’all. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/a2bvIvScUR
— M. Anthony Orona (@MAOrona512) June 30, 2018
#FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch Phoenix pic.twitter.com/IZrW4SAP9R
— Laura (@laura11lily) June 30, 2018
Who really cares? My city, that's who. Atlanta showing up for #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch #ATL pic.twitter.com/nOK301OUBL
— Lea-Anne Jackson (@LeaAnneJackson) June 30, 2018
We are all about it in Houston!#FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/k11MaaXKwy
— Morgan Urquhart (@morgothedrelb) June 30, 2018
Seattle #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch out front the SeaTac detention center. Crowd is telling people inside "you are not alone// no estan solo" pic.twitter.com/WLLvbSlySU
— Maddie Foutch (@MaddieFoutch) June 30, 2018
This was the Chicago rally. Protestors for miles. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch #Chicago pic.twitter.com/fFvAcD97ch
— Leena Nanda (@lvn8690) June 30, 2018
Thousands are rallying and marching in Boston to support immigrant families and true democracy!#FamiliesBelongTogther #familiesbelongtogether boston #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/tjhjSHg4Bd
— Rosemarie Day (@Rosemarie_Day1) June 30, 2018
Munich #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/ly1Ohv0JL4
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 30, 2018
At the #DemocratsAbroad vigil for #FamiliesTogether #Paris pic.twitter.com/R3xMSGv5KP
— Ellen KushnerNoRelation (@EllenKushner) June 29, 2018
Families Belong Together Tokyo Rally
Hachiko Square, Shibuya Station Now
Hosted by Democrats Abroad, Japanhttps://t.co/gaGL3MLvsE pic.twitter.com/Yur5JF4NRv
— 金蜜 (@mkimpo_kid) June 30, 2018
