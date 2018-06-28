Reporters in Annapolis Cover Shooting in Their Own Newsroom After Gunman Kills Colleagues

This post may be updated.

Journalists at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland reported on a shooting that took place in their office, immediately after the attack occurred on Thursday.

Phil Davis, a crime reporter at the Baltimore Sun-owned newspaper, tweeted about the shooting while waiting to be interviewed by the police.

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Police reported at around 5:00pm that five people had been killed in the shooting, and several others had been injured. A white male suspect was reportedly in custody and being questioned by police. The gunman used a shotgun in the attack.

According to CNN and MassShootingTracker.org, the attack at the newspaper's office was the 195th mass shooting recorded in the U.S. since the beginning of 2018.

We aren't fully sure what happened at Capital Gazette's offices yet, but this brings us to 195 mass shootings since the start of 2018, per @CNN — sara yasin (@sarayasin) June 28, 2018

In a statement, Kris Brown and Avery Gardiner of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence said, "Yet another day where parents won't return home to their children, where more souls join the ledger of 96 people killed by gun violence every day in America. Yet another day where men and women who were simply trying to do their job were terrorized, hiding under desks in fear for their lives. We can't allow this to go on any longer."