'Guilty of Kidnapping 2,500 Children': Protesters Hand Out 'Missing' and 'Wanted' Posters at Stephen Miller's DC Home

"This evil man lives in this building and we want our neighbors to know that he is dangerous and we won't stand for it."

protest miller

Avis Standing Horse of the Cree nation told DCist editor in chief Rachel Sadon she missed her "cheesy tour bus" and spontaneously joined the protest, calling it "divine intervention." (Photo: @Rachel_Sadon/Twitter)

Although senior adviser Stephen Miller has been a driving force behind the Trump administration's immigration agenda—most notably, the so-called "zero tolerance" policy that separated thousands of families at the Southern border—he has mostly avoided the spotlight.

Critics of the family separation policy, however, gathered outside Miller's luxury Washington, D.C. apartment on Monday night to distribute and post "missing persons" and "wanted" flyers that draw attention to the senior adviser's influence over President Donald Trump's decisions on immigration.

The "wanted" flyer identifies Miller as "White nationalist, Trump lackey, and architect of both the Muslim ban and family separation," and lists him as "guilty of: kidnapping 2,500 children, crimes against humanity, banning Muslims, and promoting Nazi, white supremacist, and Islamophobic ideologies."

"As long as Stephen Miller and the Trump regime terrorize black and brown communities, penalize immigrants, and ban Muslims, they will be met with frequent displays of public anger and moral outrage."
—Jesse Rabinowitz, protest organizer

The "missing persons" flyer is for the 2,500 children "kidnapped by the United States government," and reads in part, "call your congressperson and tell them to abolish ICE," or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency known for raiding immigrant communities and separating families at the border.

Though Miller may not have been home during the demonstration, as one protester put it, "this evil man lives in this building and we want our neighbors to know that he is dangerous and we won't stand for it." And while Trump has signed an executive order ending the family separation policy, human rights advocates say it is just "another way to punish parents and children for seeking protection."

"As long as Stephen Miller and the Trump regime terrorize black and brown communities, penalize immigrants, and ban Muslims, they will be met with frequent displays of public anger and moral outrage," Jesse Rabinowitz, an organizer of the protest, told USA Today.

According to several videos of the demonstration, protesters chanted, "Say it loud, say it clear: immigrants are welcome here," "Not in our name," and "Stephen Miller you're a villan, locking up immigrant children." They also blared an audio clip of crying detained children that was published by ProPublica, spread virally online, and even played in the U.S. House and Senate by members of Congress.

This is not the first time Miller has been publicly criticized in recent days. The New York Post reported last week that while dining at a D.C. Mexican restaurant, another patron shouted "fascist" at Miller. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was also driven out of a D.C. Mexican restaurant by a group of Democratic Socialists who told her, "If kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace." A few days later, protesters demonstrated outside her Virginia home and played the audio of the detained children.

While recent public confrontations of members of the Trump administration—including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders—have caused some, like the Washington Posteditorial board, to declare "let the Trump team eat in peace," as Ryan Cooper wrote for The Week on Monday, "when the party in power is doing evil, terrible things, there is going to be a political reaction."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

