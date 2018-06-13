As Internet Captured by #MPRraccoon, Big Telecoms and FCC Salivate Over Pending Death of #NetNeutrality

A skyscraper-scaling raccoon lit up the Internet overnight—generating hope, anxiety, and the #mpraccoon hashtag on social media—and defenders of net neutrality warn it's just the latest example, benign and light-hearted as it is, of what could be lost if big telecoms and the Trump FCC are not thwarted in their effort to hijack control of the world wide web in the name of profit and greed.

In downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, the nocturnal critter (and an impressive climber) began his ascent of the UBS Plaza building late afternoon Tuesday. But with cameras from inside and out tracking his progress, the little fella's push towards the top soon became an online sensation.

Watch:

But as Evan Greer, campaign director for the online advocay group Fight For the Future, tweeted:

Omg guys the #mprraccoon just grabbed onto a ---- *Twitter is not yet included in your Internet Service package. Please pay $9.99 to upgrade and read the remainder of this tweet.*#NetNeutrality — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) June 13, 2018

While new rules by the FCC which killed net neutrality protections officially went into effect on Monday, groups like Fight for The Future—along with a broad coalition of civil rights organizations, online companies and services, and organized citizens—are refusing to accept defeat and have put a laser focus on the U.S. House of Representatives, demanding passage of a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution that would nullify the corporate assault on the principle that guarantees all web traffic is treated equally.

Right now there is nothing legally preventing Internet providers like AT&T from blocking, throttling, or charging more for sites that compete with content it owns. Call Congress and demand #NetNeutrality ASAP:https://t.co/rqIktQUpWb — Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) June 12, 2018

In the end, we happily report, the raccoon made it safely to the top of the building on Wednesday morning. Its reward? Reportedly a nice bowl of cat food.

How Internet is that?