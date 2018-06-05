Published on
With Vow to Fight for Workers and Against Corporate Monopolies, Keith Ellison to Run for Minnesota AG

"I am running to be the People's Lawyer to hold those in power accountable and to protect and defend all Minnesotans."

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) holds a town hall meeting at the Church of the New Covenant-Baptist on December 22, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Vowing to take on corporate monopolies, fight for the rights of workers, and hold the powerful to account just as he did for over a decade in Congress, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) announced on Tuesday that he is running for attorney general of Minnesota.

"From immigration reform to protecting our air and water, it has never been more important to have a leader as attorney general who can stand up against threats to our neighbors' health or freedoms."
—Rep. Keith Ellison

"Too often, Minnesota's working families and the most vulnerable amoung us are taken advantage of or are targets of discrimination. I am running to be the People's Lawyer to hold those in power accountable and to protect and defend all Minnesotans," Ellison said in a statement after officially filing the paperwork for his candidacy. "When Minnesotans are ripped off, they need a fighter on their side."

"No one—not even a president—is above the law," Ellison added. "From immigration reform to protecting our air and water, it has never been more important to have a leader as attorney general who can stand up against threats to our neighbors' health or freedoms."

Ellison's announcement comes after reports that he was considering the attorney general spot began to swirl on Monday following current Minnesota AG Lori Swanson's decision to enter the state's gubernatorial race.

"Workers deserve a voice on the job, a fair day's wage, and a safe workplace," Ellison said. "I am a champion for labor and workers' rights, carrying the bill for a $15 minimum wage and leading the charge against wage theft at the federal level. As Attorney General, I will ensure that workers receive their full wages and stand up for the right to collectively bargain."

Ellison quickly won the support of the advocacy group People for Bernie, which tweeted on Tuesday, "Every state deserves an Attorney General who will protect and defend the people of that state."

Will Fischer, director of government relations for VoteVets, echoed People for Bernie's ringing endorsement, writing that "Keith Ellison is unquestionably among the most decent elected officials (and people) with whom I've had the pleasure of working. He's a stalwart champion of the working class and he's going to be a great AG."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

