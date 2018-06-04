Published on
'Very, Very Disturbing': Trump Asserts 'Absolute Right' to Pardon Himself

"You don't need to be a lawyer to understand why courts would never uphold a president's power to commit crimes and then pardon himself for them."

President Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the Oval Office of the White House on June 1, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Echoing the tyrannical claim of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a Twitter outburst on Monday, President Donald Trump asserted that he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself—a statement legal experts said is both factually inaccurate and dangerous.

Responding to the president's tweet, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote, "You don't need to be a lawyer to understand why courts would never uphold a president's power to commit crimes and then pardon himself for them."

Other legal experts and commentators similarly disputed Trump's claim that he has a right to pardon himself—while also noting the "very, very disturbing" implications of the president's assertion.

