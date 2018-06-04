'Very, Very Disturbing': Trump Asserts 'Absolute Right' to Pardon Himself

Echoing the tyrannical claim of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a Twitter outburst on Monday, President Donald Trump asserted that he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself—a statement legal experts said is both factually inaccurate and dangerous.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Responding to the president's tweet, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote, "You don't need to be a lawyer to understand why courts would never uphold a president's power to commit crimes and then pardon himself for them."

Other legal experts and commentators similarly disputed Trump's claim that he has a right to pardon himself—while also noting the "very, very disturbing" implications of the president's assertion.