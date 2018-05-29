Published on
'No Personnel Announcements at This Time,' Says Huckabee Sanders When Asked About Trump's Latest Griping About AG Jeff Sessions

"Publicly questioning your own decision to nominate your own attorney general hours after it gets publicly confirmed that said attorney general remains a key witness in an investigation into whether you obstructed justice by interfering in said investigation does not seem like a sound legal strategy."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on President Trump's FY2019 budget request for the Justice Department. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Asked by a reporter on Wednesday afternoon why President Trump doesn't just fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders only said that while the president has made his current thoughts on Sessions very clear she didn't have "any personnel announcements at this time."

Earlier in the day, Trump had re-upped his frustration with Sessions, declaring in a tweet he "wish [he] had" picked someone else to be attorney general.

As ThinkProgress's Ryan Koronowski notes, Trump's latest public attack on Sessions came in the wake of new reporting by New York Times indicated the AG could be a "key witness" in the ongoing probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

According to Koronowski, "Publicly questioning your own decision to nominate your own attorney general hours after it gets publicly confirmed that said attorney general remains a key witness in an investigation into whether you obstructed justice by interfering in said investigation does not seem like a sound legal strategy. Especially when investigators are looking into 'public and private attacks on Mr. Sessions and efforts to get him to resign.'"

