'No Personnel Announcements at This Time,' Says Huckabee Sanders When Asked About Trump's Latest Griping About AG Jeff Sessions

Asked by a reporter on Wednesday afternoon why President Trump doesn't just fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders only said that while the president has made his current thoughts on Sessions very clear she didn't have "any personnel announcements at this time."

Sarah Sanders on Jeff Sessions' job security: "The president has made his viewpoint very clearly known, and I don't have any personnel announcements at this time." pic.twitter.com/6W8cihwGcj — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) May 30, 2018

Earlier in the day, Trump had re-upped his frustration with Sessions, declaring in a tweet he "wish [he] had" picked someone else to be attorney general.

Once friendly with the attorney general, President Trump now wishes he'd never appointed Jeff Sessions. https://t.co/gv9W4hqH3y pic.twitter.com/WfyXnBiys7 — CNBC (@CNBC) May 30, 2018

As ThinkProgress's Ryan Koronowski notes, Trump's latest public attack on Sessions came in the wake of new reporting by New York Times indicated the AG could be a "key witness" in the ongoing probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

According to Koronowski, "Publicly questioning your own decision to nominate your own attorney general hours after it gets publicly confirmed that said attorney general remains a key witness in an investigation into whether you obstructed justice by interfering in said investigation does not seem like a sound legal strategy. Especially when investigators are looking into 'public and private attacks on Mr. Sessions and efforts to get him to resign.'"