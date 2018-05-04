Published on
Watch Live: Sanders Joins Philly DA Larry Krasner for Roundtable Discussion on America's 'Broken' Criminal Justice System

"There can be no debate, whether you are a conservative or liberal or something in between, that we have a broken criminal justice system," Sanders said

The discussion featured author and professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, host of "The Dig" podcast Daniel Denvir, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Civil Rights Corps litigation director Premal Dharia for a roundtable discussion on possible solutions to America's mass incarceration crisis. (Photo: Facebook/Screengrab)

As America's major television networks featured wall-to-wall coverage of President Donald Trump's unhinged speech before the NRA convention in Texas on Friday, a substantive discussion on an immensely consequential issue was simultaneously taking place in Philadelphia—a discussion that received virtually no attention from the corporate media.

Denouncing a criminal justice system that "incarcerates 2.2 million people and disproportionately incarcerates people of color," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) joined Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, author and professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, and Civil Rights Corps litigation director Premal Dharia for a roundtable conversation on possible solutions to America's mass incarceration crisis.

"There can be no debate, whether you are a conservative or liberal or something in between, that we have a broken criminal justice system," Sanders said during the discussion, moderated by Daniel Denvir, host of "The Dig" podcast.

Watch live:

