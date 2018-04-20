NationalSchoolWalkout Underway Because "Guns Don't Die. Children Do."

Students walked out of classrooms across the country at 10am local time on Friday—the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre—for the latest in a series of recent youth-led demonstrations to demand stricter gun laws.

#NationalSchoolWalkout: DC students have taken Penn. Ave for a march to the Capitol. “The NRA has got to go!” pic.twitter.com/NrvvpgyPCK — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) April 20, 2018

Student protesters and their supporters shared updates from walkouts throughout the country with the hashtag #NationalSchoolWalkout.

Mounting calls to enhance gun control through state and federal legislation have come in response to a series of mass school shootings—most recently in February, when a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Parkland, Florida. Parkland survivors have played key roles in driving this national movement to end gun violence.

Friday's #NationalSchoolWalkout protests gun violence in schools and honors the anniversary of the Columbine school shooting. Here, March cover stars @Emma4Change, @NzaAriKhepra, @Sarahchadwickk and @JaclynCorin share why they fight for gun control. Why are you walking out? pic.twitter.com/ajp9n1tlik — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) April 20, 2018

In solidarity with students from more than 2,000 U.S. high schools who planned to protest on Friday, students from Chapel Hill, North Carolina walked out while chanting, "Guns don't die. Children do."

These students walked out of Chapel Hill High on the 19th anniversary of the #ColumbineHighSchool massacre, to advocate for stricter gun laws. #ABC11 #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/DQNvA3W4gE — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) April 20, 2018

Students in Washington, D.C. gathered outside the U.S. Capitol and the White House to remember victims of gun violence, including those killed at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999. On Thursday, students from Columbine High School hosted a "Vote For Our Lives" rally to register local teens ahead of the November midterm elections.

"This movement is the next step in the series of pressure points placed on politicians to take action," the event organizers said in a statement. Referencing another nationwide walkout last month, they added, "We walked out, then we marched, and now we vote."

19 years ago today, these 13 people were killed at #Columbine High School in Colorado. Whether you are participating in the #NationalSchoolWalkout, or #DayOfService, remember these faces. This is why we fight. 19 years later, and this still happens. pic.twitter.com/qfkp6av9Hd — Sofie Whitney (@sofiewhitney) April 20, 2018

Speaking at a rally outside Plantation High School in Florida, junior Romy Giler reminded her peers that the movement's demands for legislative action are also motivated by mass shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado; Pulse night club in Orlando, Florida; and a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada—the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

"We can't just stop at schools," she said. "Concerts, night clubs, and movie theaters are, sadly, places we have to consider as well—places we regularly go to with our friends to have fun."

Acknowledging the walkouts, marches, and town halls that have swept the nation since February, Giley concluded, "We have changed opinions on gun control but there is nothing stopping these senseless acts of violence until legislators do something."

Today, Plantation High School students walked out of their classes in a show of solidarity with Columbine High School and MSD. Here is Romy Giler, 11th Grade, Speaking to our rally #NationalSchoolWalkout. #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/dAZbq0bWOF — PHS Progressive Alliance (@phs_progressive) April 20, 2018

Another district in Florida canceled its planned walkouts after a 17-year-old male student was shot at Forest High School in Ocala. Police said Friday that the victim sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and the 19-year-old suspect—who is not a student—was taken into custody.