Published on
by

As Corruption Lawsuit Proceeds, Trump's Hotel Marked 'Crime Scene' in Latest Projected Protest

A judge refused on Wednesday to dismiss a suit alleging the president has violated the Constitution's emoluments clauses

by
0 Comments

Robin Bell, who has claimed credit for earlier projected protests at the Trump International Hotel, tweeted an image of Wednesday night's projection. (Photo: @bellvisuals/Twitter)

Hours after a lawsuit alleging corruption by President Donald Trump was allowed to proceed by a U.S. District judge in Maryland, the words "Crime Scene—Do Not Enter" were projected onto the Trump International Hotel, blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

The lawsuit, filed by the attorneys general of Washington, D.C. and Maryland, argues that Trump is violating the Constitution's emoluments clauses, which prohibit the president from taking gifts from foreign and state governments.

Since Trump took office, foreign heads of state and several state governors have stayed at the hotel—which is still owned by the president's Trump Organization. Trump is able to withdraw funds from his business at any time.

Judge Peter Messitte declined to throw out the case at the Trump administration's request. The plaintiffs applauded the decision, saying it showed the president "is not above the law."

Robin Bell, a visual artist who tweeted a photograph of the projection, has been behind similar installations at the hotel. Last year, Bell projected the phrase "Pay Trump Bribes Here" onto the front of the building, along with an image of the emoluments clauses.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

FRIENDS: Now More Than Ever

Independent journalism has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies. Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook. Never before has independent media been more endangered. If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support us now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Conflict of Interest, Washington DC