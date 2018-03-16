Stormy Daniels Was Threatened With 'Physical Harm' to Stay Silent About Trump Affair: Lawyer

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Friday morning, Michael Avenatti—the lawyer of porn star Stormy Daniels—claimed that his client has been physically threatened to remain silent about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

"Yes," Avenatti responded when asked by MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski if Daniels has been threatened with "physical harm."

"I think it will become apparent to people when they tune in to '60 minutes' on March 25 as to the details relating to the threat," Avenatti added, referring to a CBS interview that is set to air later this month. "The American people can judge for themselves on who's telling the truth and who's not telling the truth."

Watch: