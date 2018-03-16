Published on
by

Stormy Daniels Was Threatened With 'Physical Harm' to Stay Silent About Trump Affair: Lawyer

"I think it will become apparent to people when they tune in to 60 minutes on March 25 as to the details relating to the threat," Daniels' attorney said.

by
0 Comments

"The American people can judge for themselves on who's telling the truth and who's not telling the truth," Michael Avenatti, lawyer of porn star Stormy Daniels, said in an appearance on MSNBC Friday. (Photo: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"/Screenshot)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Friday morning, Michael Avenatti—the lawyer of porn star Stormy Daniels—claimed that his client has been physically threatened to remain silent about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

"Yes," Avenatti responded when asked by MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski if Daniels has been threatened with "physical harm."

"I think it will become apparent to people when they tune in to '60 minutes' on March 25 as to the details relating to the threat," Avenatti added, referring to a CBS interview that is set to air later this month. "The American people can judge for themselves on who's telling the truth and who's not telling the truth."

Watch:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

FRIENDS: Now More Than Ever

Independent journalism has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies. Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook. Never before has independent media been more endangered. If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support us now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump