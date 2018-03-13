Report Details Trump Efforts to Suppress Facts That Don't Serve His Corporate Agenda

President Donald Trump's propensity for bending or completely disregarding the truth has been extensively documented.

"Trump administration officials routinely suppress consequential information about how Trump's dangerous worker safety, public health, and environmental policies will impact Americans."

—Alan Zibel, Public Citizen

But as a new report published Tuesday by the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen makes clear, Trump and the members of his administration aren't simply "sloppy with the facts." The Trump White House has also worked deliberately to censor facts that conflict with its regressive and anti-worker policies.

The Trump administration "has engaged in a deliberate campaign to suppress information that contradicts its corporate and ideological extremist agenda," Public Citizen president Robert Weissman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The report examines over two dozen instances when the White House has blocked research, consciously manipulated data, and killed rules designed to promote transparency in both the public and private sectors—all of which comprise what Public Citizen describes as the administration's "war against information it considers inconvenient."

"Trump administration officials seem eager to dish off the record about the daily drama of a dysfunctional White House," Alan Zibel, research director for Public Citizen's Corporate Presidency Project, said in a statement. "But they routinely suppress far more consequential information about how Trump's dangerous worker safety, public health, and environmental policies will impact Americans."

Below are just a handful of examples included in the new analysis, which can be read in full here: