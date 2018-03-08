Trump Says Gary Cohn Might 'Go Out and Make Another Couple Hundred Million' and Then 'Come Back'

Trump Says Gary Cohn Might 'Go Out and Make Another Couple Hundred Million' and Then 'Come Back'

"I don't know if I can put him in the same position though," Trump said. "He's not quite as strong on those tariffs as we want."

Outgoing Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn puts a note in his pocket while listening to US President Donald J. Trump deliver remarks during a meeting with members of his Cabinet, in the Cabinet Room of the White House March 8, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

While chief White House economic adviser Gary Cohn is set to leave his post in the coming weeks, President Donald Trump suggested during a cabinet meeting on Thursday that he may eventually return to the administration—but only after he spends some time in the private sector reaping the benefits of the massive tax cuts he helped craft.

"Cohn delivered bigly for Goldman Sachs."
—Gary Rivlin

"He's gonna go out and make another couple hundred million and then he's gonna maybe come back," Trump said of Cohn, an ex-Goldman Sachs executive whose estimated net worth is somewhere between $200-600 million. "We'll be here another seven years, hopefully. That's a long time, but I have a feeling you'll be back."

Watch:

Cohn's imminent departure from the White House was first announced on Tuesday, news that came in the midst of a heated dispute over Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on aluminum and steel—a move Cohn strongly resisted.

As journalist Gary Rivlin noted in a piece for The Intercept on Thursday, Cohn will likely receive a warm welcome from corporate America when he finally returns, given all the "generous gifts" he helped deliver to big business during his year in the White House.

"Cohn delivered bigly for Goldman Sachs," Rivlin writes.

