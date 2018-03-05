Shrouded in Darkness, Just Four People Gave $30 Million to Pro-Trump Group in 2016

Among those involved with a shadowy campaign group that brought together mega-rich donors with a vehicle that allowed them to anonymously provide extremely large checks to the Donald Trump campaign during the 2016 election, were just eleven individuals who gave more than $1 million at a time, including gifts from just four people that totaled $30 million.

According to a tax return of the group obtained by the Citizen for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the dark money outfit known as 45Committee, Inc.—organized as a 501c4 non-profit organization in DC but known as being "heavily funded" by right-wing billionaire Sheldon Adelson—the large bulk of the group's $46 million election-year slush fund came came from four separate $7.5 million contributions—65 percent of the total.

So what did this group—which by law is allowed to keep its donor list a total secret from the public—do with all those millions of dollars?

In a detailed post on Monday, Matt Corley, CREW's chief researcher, explains: