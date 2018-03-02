'Such a Fortunate Coincidence': Trump Ally Carl Icahn Ditched Steel Stocks Before Tariffs Made Public

Published on
by

'Such a Fortunate Coincidence': Trump Ally Carl Icahn Ditched Steel Stocks Before Tariffs Made Public

"Hmmm, is this a coincidence or did Trump confidant Carl Icahn have insider information?"

by
0 Comments
Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn speaking an investor conference hosted by CNBC in September of 2016. (Photo: Heidi Gutman/Getty Images)

Carl Icahn, a former special adviser to President Donald Trump, is facing allegations of possible insider trading after a federal filing revealed the billionaire investor started selling off millions of dollars in stock for a company that significantly depends on steel just a few days before the Trump administration started publicly considering a steel tariff, which the president officially announced Thursday.

As Common Dreams reported Thursday, Trump flouted warnings of a trade war from several members of his cabinet and announced that he will impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum—a decision that may have been helped along by the industry's six-figure ad buy that appeared on major cable networks. That move followed a Feb. 16 report from Trump's Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, which called for a 24 percent steel tariff.

Although Ross's public report served as a signal to investors and traders that the administration was at least considering a tariff, as Judd Legum at ThinkProgress first reported on Friday, a Feb. 21 SEC filing shows that four days before the report was published, Icahn started ditching what would amount to $31.3 million in shares of Manitowoc, "a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions."

"Icahn was required to make the disclosure because of the large volume of his sale. The filing reveals that he began systematically selling the stock on February 12, when he was able to sell the stock for $32 to $34," Legum noted. Meanwhile, on Thursday, "Trump's announcement rattled the markets, with steel-dependent stocks hardest hit. Manitowoc stock plunged, losing about 6 percent of its value."

 

A free and independent press is essential to the health of a functioning democracyOur Funding Comes From You: Please support our Winter campaign with a tax-deductible contribution right now.

A free and independent press is essential to the health of a functioning democracy

$50,000 Goal: $35,201 raised from 1,056 readers as of 5PM EST on March 2nd

After the report was published, Legum added updates from regulatory filings. "The new information makes the sale look even more suspect," he concluded, outlining the additions in a series of tweets: 

The ThinkProgress report spurred a flurry of speculation about insider trading:

Some pointed to past allegations levied against Icahn, as well as his resignation from his position in the Trump administration.

Icahn resigned from his position as a special adviser to the president just before the publication of a New Yorker story that outlined conflicts of interest with his business investments and the appointment. Critics described it "as a kind of corporate raid on Washington," including one who quipped, "It's the cheapest takeover Carl's ever done."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

HELP: Our Future in Doubt

Help! We are still short of meeting our bare-bones budget for the next few months. Can you take a quick moment and help us today so that we know we can still be here for you tomorrow? Because this is the truth: Our daily efforts without your backing and support = the end of Common Dreams. Please, support our critical Winter campaign now.

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Corporate Power, Wall Street, Donald Trump