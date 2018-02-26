Trump (aka Cadet Bone Spurs) Brags: "I'd Run in There Even If I Didn't Have Weapon"

President Donald Trump, who famously ducked the draft during the Vietnam War by receiving multiple medical deferments, bragged on Monday that if he was given the opportunity to stop a school shooting he would do so even if he was unarmed.

"You don't know until you're tested, but I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," the president announced during remarks at a luncheon with state governors at the White House.

Watch:

Trump on sheriff deputies' response to the Parkland shooting: "The way they performed was frankly disgusting...I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon." pic.twitter.com/ubMq3YoowT — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 26, 2018

While Trump has repeatedly blasted local law enforcement for not doing more to stop the shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead last week, he said he would be much braver if given the chance. However, a much younger Trump was given an opportunity to demonstrate his courageous nature decades ago, but—due to the presence of "bone spurs"—was unable to serve in the Vietnam War. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois and U.S. Army veteran, famously bestowed on Trump the nickname 'Cadet Bone Spurs' for his repeated deferments.

The response to his remarks on Monday, of course, was incredulity mixed with outrage: