Trump (aka Cadet Bone Spurs) Brags: "I'd Run in There Even If I Didn't Have Weapon"

Published on
by

Trump (aka Cadet Bone Spurs) Brags: "I'd Run in There Even If I Didn't Have Weapon"

'Says the coward who ran away from Vietnam War!'

by
0 Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a business session with state governors in the State Dining Room at the White House February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The National Governors Association is holding its annual winter meeting this week in Washington. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, who famously ducked the draft during the Vietnam War by receiving multiple medical deferments, bragged on Monday that if he was given the opportunity to stop a school shooting he would do so even if he was unarmed.

"You don't know until you're tested, but I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," the president announced during remarks at a luncheon with state governors at the White House.

Watch:

While Trump has repeatedly blasted local law enforcement for not doing more to stop the shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead last week, he said he would be much braver if given the chance. However, a much younger Trump was given an opportunity to demonstrate his courageous nature decades ago, but—due to the presence of "bone spurs"—was unable to serve in the Vietnam War. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois and U.S. Army veteran, famously bestowed on Trump the nickname 'Cadet Bone Spurs' for his repeated deferments.

The response to his remarks on Monday, of course, was incredulity mixed with outrage:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

THE LAST FIREWALL AGAINST THE LIES

Independent media has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies.   Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook.  Never before has independent media been more endangered.  If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support our critical Winter campaign now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing.

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Gun Control, Donald Trump