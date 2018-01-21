Women's March: After First Year of Trump's Anti-Woman Agenda, Marches Mobilize Voters

The second annual Women's March generated widespread enthusiasm on Saturday and Sunday, after a year in which sexual harassment and assault dominated many headlines along with President Donald Trump's policies, many of which threatened women's rights. Rallies, marches, and anniversary events drew an estimated one-to-two million men, women, and children in cities across the country and around the world.

High-profile speakers were scheduled to speak at the coalition's main event on Sunday, held in Las Vegas under the name #PowertothePolls and focusing largely on voter mobilization ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Attendees came from all over the country, many arriving at Sam Boyd Stadium for the rally by 5:30am, nearly five hours before the event was set to begin.

Nevada was reportedly chosen as the site of this year's main event due to its history as a swing state in elections and the high number of women who hold public office there.

The state also has a large immigrant population and has been at the center of the national debate over gun control legislation in recent months due to the October shooting at a Las Vegas concert that killed 58 people—both issues that the Women's March and its partners argue have strong correlations to women's rights.

Thank you, @womensmarch, for acknowledging that immigrants rights is also a women’s rights issue. You did so last year, you’re doing it again #WomensMarch2018 #dreamact #immigration pic.twitter.com/fU7Sd0KGM2 — #DREAMActNow (@joseiswriting) January 20, 2018

I marched again with @MomsDemand for the 96 lives lost daily to gun violence, a public health crisis, and most definitely a women’s issue. We will continue marching until we #EndGunViolence #ExpectUs #PowertothePolls #WomenMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/GUGx1Q8y4g — Rachel Demands (@rachel_kromer) January 21, 2018

Other cities drew large crowds as well, with an estimated 200,000 marchers in New York on Saturday. Many of the protesters left the signs they carried at Trump Tower.

People have left signs from the women’s march in New York outside the Trump Tower at 60th street, blotting out his name: pic.twitter.com/lsgI1CKdAS — Cora Lewis (@cora) January 20, 2018

The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements also informed much of the conversation at the second annual Women's March, with actress and activist Viola Davis speaking about women across industries and socioeconomic backgrounds who have been impacted by sexual harassment and assault, at the Los Angeles rally.

"When I raise my hand, I am aware of all the women who are still in silence." - Actress Viola Davis references the #MeToo movement during the Women's March in Los Angeles https://t.co/MXbeaVKUFh pic.twitter.com/xPb5vvA4BL — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 20, 2018

Six hundred thousand marchers attended the Los Angeles event, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti.

WOMEN'S MARCH: From New York City to Los Angeles and many cities in between, thousands of women and their supporters took to the streets Saturday, vowing to show up at the polls this year for midterm elections amid the government shutdown and outrage over Pres. Trump's agenda. pic.twitter.com/fFidoOMhb6 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 20, 2018

According to a map of planned events on the official website of the Women's March, hundreds of smaller marches were planned for the weekend in smaller cities and towns, as well as on every continent in the world except Antarctica.

Way to show up Dayton, OH! Thanks to all who came out to the Women’s March on Sat! #PowerToThePolls @IndivisibleTeam @ElenaSaltzman pic.twitter.com/Dmkk7fSwq8 — Dayton Indivisible (@indivisibledyt) January 21, 2018

Women’s March Evansville is out at the University of Evansville. pic.twitter.com/2PkwecwQY7 — Sarah Loesch (@seloesch) January 21, 2018