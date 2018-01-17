Eric Trump Defense Backfires Spectacularly as He Declares Only Color His Father Sees Is "Green"

Eric Trump's defense of his father on Fox & Friends during a Wednesday morning appearance backfired, after he assured the hosts that President Donald Trump is "the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life."

Trump said the president "sees one color: green...He does not see race."

Watch:

“My father sees one color: Green. That’s all he cares about. He cares about the economy” - @EricTrump pic.twitter.com/dbiEICQkb2 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 17, 2018

Eric, who serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, explained that Trump cares only about the economy.

But critics of the president, including the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics In Washington (CREW), suggested that Eric's statement sounded more like an admission that the administration is focused on policies that will make rich families—like the Trumps—even richer.

Eric Trump reveals more than maybe he meant to is saying his father only cares about money. But whose money does he care about, Eric, his own or the American people's? https://t.co/7R8Deye5m5 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 17, 2018

Last year, CREW mounted a lawsuit against the president alleging that by continuing to profit off his luxury hotels and golf courses while in office, Trump is violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

Instead of divesting from his business empire when he became president, Trump handed control of the Trump Organization to his sons, but he has access to the company's profits and is reportedly still involved in decisions related to his business.

Eric Trump's comments also came weeks after Congress passed the president's biggest legislative achievement of his first year in office: the Republican tax law, which the Congressional Budget Office and tax policy groups have found will disproportionately benefit corporations and the wealthiest Americans while raising taxes on working families.

On social media, other critics joined CREW in mocking Trump's defense and questioning its meaning.