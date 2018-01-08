Disgust Follows Pictures of Seinfeld at 'Anti-Terror Fantasy Camp' in Occupied West Bank

American actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld became the target of ire among Palestinian rights advocates worldwide on Monday after it was revealed he recently visited an "anti-terrorist training camp" located inside an illegal Israeli settlement in the Occupied West Bank.

"Finally we are allowed to tell you!!" the military-experience outfit, called Caliber 3, posted to its Facebook page on Sunday. "The legendary Jerry Seinfeld and his family were in Caliber 3. During their visit to Israel last week, they came to us for shooting training with displays of combat, Krav Maga, assault dogs and lots of Zionism. It was great."

The Caliber 3 facility is located in the Gush Etzion region of the Occupied West Bank, within an Israeli settlement deemed illegal under international law, where it operates, according to Haaretz, "a counterterrorism and security training academy that in recent years has built on its expertise to create a new line of business: special programs for tourists seeking a taste of the Israeli military experience."

According to the newspaper, "Caliber 3 offers a basic package which includes a simulation of a suicide bombing in a Jerusalem marketplace, immediately followed by a stabbing attack, a live demonstration with attack dogs and a sniper tournament. The cost of this basic package is $115 per adult and $85 per child, with discounts available for large groups."

On Twitter, journalist Glenn Greenwald shared the following promotional video for Caliber 3 while remarking, "Take the two minutes to watch this video. I don't really have words for it."

But while Caliber 3 thought the visit "was great," the reaction was quite the opposite among supporters of Palestinian rights and those concerned that such a facility promotes the militarized occupation and political subjugation of the Palestinian people who live in the West Bank and Gaza:

Unfortunate that Seinfeld visited the so-called "Anti-terror Fantasy camp." Military operations are not a joke and should not be done for entertainment. The creation of this camp shows #Israel s disregard for human life at the hands of the #IDF https://t.co/P8L4QO5epi — Marina Gabriel (@marinaagabriel) January 8, 2018

Jerry Seinfeld and his family play fascists in the West Bank. Indoctrinating his young children to murder Palestinians and steal land. There is nothing funny about apartheid, occupation, settlement expansion, and executing occupied Palestinians. https://t.co/hypj7NLmwd — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) January 8, 2018

Military tourism is disgusting. Who in their right mind thinks a suicidebomber theme park is a good idea? #seinfeld https://t.co/CvudhvZ6Pz — Natalie Roth (@natalieroth) January 8, 2018

And, though anger and disappointment were paramount for many, it was inevitable that some Seinfeldian snark would find its way into those upset by the trip to the facility and the images that emerged:

"and lots of Zionism. It was great." pic.twitter.com/qf3MlwmVf7 — Mister Cash (@MisterCash420) January 8, 2018