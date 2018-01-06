Twitter Goes Wild After Trump Tweets He's "A Very Stable Genius"

Twitter users had a field day Saturday following President Donald Trump's morning tweets saying that he is "like, really smart" and qualifies as "a very stable genius."

The assertions follow renewed scrutiny of his mental capacity thanks to an explosive new book by journalist Michael Wolff that features interviews with members of the president's inner circle.

Trump tweeted:

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

The tweets drew jokes, jeers, and more than a few references to Mr. Ed.

Among those weighing in were two former White House ethics lawyers. Walter Shaub, for one, tweeted in response: "This might be enough to lead the board of any corporation to call an emergency meeting on its CEO's mental status." He also mocked Trump's tweets with a play on the song "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General" from The Pirates of Penzance:

Forget the book. This might be enough to lead the board of any corporation to call an emergency meeting on its CEO’s mental status: “my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart” . . . “not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!” — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 6, 2018

I am the very model of a genius stable President

I've information vegetable, animal, and mineral

I know the kings of England, and I quote the fights historical

From Bowling Green to Waterloo, in order categorical — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 6, 2018

Richard Painter, meanwhile, said, the "embarrassing" tweets were akin to "a statement by an immature candidate for second grade class president" and "the way people talk on the way to the funny farm, not the Situation Room."

This reads like a statement by an immature candidate for second grade class president. Embarrassing. https://t.co/w3mJSMKYay — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 6, 2018

“I am a very stable genius” is the way people talk on the way to the funny farm, not the Situation Room. Or so it was a year ago. https://t.co/hoh8arOrNU — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 6, 2018

Other social media users weighed in on the tweets as well:

A shout out to the true, one & only #stablegenius: Mr. Ed, who had a greater mastery of the English language than @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Dc5HZPUnry — Like, Really Smart, Stable Genius (@RKJ65) January 6, 2018

It's as if they held a contest to find the least presidential person in America, and the prize was you got to be president. https://t.co/La9ixpZfgr — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) January 6, 2018

nothing but respect for MY stable genius pic.twitter.com/yQH49fN5FK — heath (@heathdwilliams) January 6, 2018

If #trump is a stable genius then I'm a hair model nba all-star. pic.twitter.com/rc6Nkv7VKz — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) January 6, 2018

Hundreds of wise men cannot make the world a heaven, but one “like, reallly smart, stable genius” - is enough to turn it into a hell. pic.twitter.com/NcW6mSpETw — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) January 6, 2018

I’m not going to comment on the lunacy that @potus woke up this morning & decided to tell us he’s a mentally stable genius. I just want to point out: His Brilliance actually typed a valley-girl-esque “like” pause. When u write “I’m, like, smart” it means you’re, like, not. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 6, 2018