Twitter Goes Wild After Trump Tweets He's "A Very Stable Genius"

"This might be enough to lead the board of any corporation to call an emergency meeting on its CEO's mental status," says former White House ethics director Walter Shaub

President Donald Trump looks up toward the solar eclipse without protective eyewear on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump's tweets Saturday morning that he is "like, really smart" and "a very stable genius" sparked ridicule on social media. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Twitter users had a field day Saturday following President Donald Trump's morning tweets saying that he is "like, really smart" and qualifies as "a very stable genius."

The assertions follow renewed scrutiny of his mental capacity thanks to an explosive new book by journalist Michael Wolff that features interviews with members of the president's inner circle.

Trump tweeted:

The tweets drew jokes, jeers, and more than a few references to Mr. Ed.

Among those weighing in were two former White House ethics lawyers. Walter Shaub, for one, tweeted in response: "This might be enough to lead the board of any corporation to call an emergency meeting on its CEO's mental status." He also mocked Trump's tweets with a play on the song "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General" from The Pirates of Penzance:

Richard Painter, meanwhile, said, the "embarrassing" tweets were akin to "a statement by an immature candidate for second grade class president" and "the way people talk on the way to the funny farm, not the Situation Room."

Other social media users weighed in on the tweets as well:

