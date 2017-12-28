Erica Garner 'Showing Her Fighting Spirit' as Family Holds Onto Hope for Recovery

"Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much."

Erica Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, leads a march of people protesting the Staten Island, New York grand jury's decision not to indict a police officer involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner in July, on December 11, 2014 in the Staten Island Neighborhood of New York City. (Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

This post has been updated with a message from Erica Garner's official Twitter account. The New York Daily News has also updated its original report, noting that Erica Garner's family is clinging to "a glimpse of hope" that she will recover.

Early Thursday, the New York Daily News reported that Erica Garner—the 27-year-old civil rights activist and daughter of Eric Garner—had been declared "brain dead" by doctors. But later in the day, the Daily News updated their report as new information emerged.

Erica "is close to death but still showing her fighting spirit after a massive heart attack," the Daily News now reports.

Erica remains on life support, according to her mother, Esaw Snipes. As the Daily News notes, "family members were being called early Thursday to Woodhull Hospital to say final goodbyes."

However, Snipes told the Daily News Thursday evening that she "got the wrong information" and that the family is still holding onto "a glimpse of hope."

"She's still here with us," Snipes said.

The news comes just hours after Erica's official Twitter account—operated by one of her co-workers—announced that a CAT scan revealed that Erica had "suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest."

"Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much," the announcement added.

Hours after the Daily News broke their initial story, Erica's co-worker appeared to raise questions about the outlet's reporting.

The Intercept's Shaun King added that he visited Garner at the hospital and observed that while her condition is "no doubt critical," no one should be writing her obituary.

News of Erica's condition sparked an outpouring of condolences and gratitude for the work she has done on behalf of justice and racial equality, much of which was retweeted by Erica's official Twitter account.

