Erica Garner 'Showing Her Fighting Spirit' as Family Holds Onto Hope for Recovery

This post has been updated with a message from Erica Garner's official Twitter account. The New York Daily News has also updated its original report, noting that Erica Garner's family is clinging to "a glimpse of hope" that she will recover.

Early Thursday, the New York Daily News reported that Erica Garner—the 27-year-old civil rights activist and daughter of Eric Garner—had been declared "brain dead" by doctors. But later in the day, the Daily News updated their report as new information emerged.

Erica "is close to death but still showing her fighting spirit after a massive heart attack," the Daily News now reports.

Erica remains on life support, according to her mother, Esaw Snipes. As the Daily News notes, "family members were being called early Thursday to Woodhull Hospital to say final goodbyes."

However, Snipes told the Daily News Thursday evening that she "got the wrong information" and that the family is still holding onto "a glimpse of hope."

"She's still here with us," Snipes said.

The news comes just hours after Erica's official Twitter account—operated by one of her co-workers—announced that a CAT scan revealed that Erica had "suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest."

"Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much," the announcement added.

Hours after the Daily News broke their initial story, Erica's co-worker appeared to raise questions about the outlet's reporting.

I know that the @NYDailyNews didn't get their information from anyone that heard it straight from a doctors mouth because only one person was in the room when the results were read. That person was me. I called each family member. So they are reporting 3 person hearsay. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

The Intercept's Shaun King added that he visited Garner at the hospital and observed that while her condition is "no doubt critical," no one should be writing her obituary.

I just visited the hospital to see Erica Garner and family.



She has not passed away.



She does have limited brain function but doctors say they see some activity. Her condition is no doubt critical, but the family was encouraged this afternoon.



Do not write her obituary. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 28, 2017

News of Erica's condition sparked an outpouring of condolences and gratitude for the work she has done on behalf of justice and racial equality, much of which was retweeted by Erica's official Twitter account.

my thoughts are with @es_snipes, her family, the people who love her, and those she inspires. fierce determination in her fight for justice. devastating. pic.twitter.com/3W9w3SW7UE — arianna jones (@ariannaijones) December 28, 2017

$75,000 Goal: $44,826 raised from 1,302 readers as of 5PM EST on December 28th This is a tragedy for her family & a loss for the world. Erica Garner was an incredible organizer & was already planning to do much more. I interviewed her earlier this month & she talked abt health care & how expensive it was when she sought counseling after her father's murder. https://t.co/XDDphRhswL — Katie Halper (@kthalps) December 28, 2017

Erica is a freedom fighter @es_snipes praying for her family and community in Staten Island today. Sending light and love. — Nelini Stamp (@NelStamp) December 28, 2017

Praying for a miracle. Our sister @es_snipes has not just fought for justice for her dad. She has fought for justice for all of us. pic.twitter.com/dCutxdbtiI — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) December 28, 2017

Our sister @es_snipes never cared to be a "celebrity activist" and always supported movement organizers around the nation who shared the singular objective that was hers, as well: freedom, justice & equality for all. Mourning her condition and still forever grateful for her life. — Steve B.I.K.O. (@BIKOINC) December 28, 2017