Here Are the 227 GOP House Members Who Just Voted to Raise Taxes on 90 Million Working Families to Give Tax Breaks to Millionaires and Corporations

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a highly controversial tax plan on Tuesday Dec. 19. (Photo: C-SPAN/Screenshot)

After Republicans in the House of Representatives voted Tuesday to approve a tax plan that will give massive tax cuts to corporations and millionaires at the expense of 90 million working families, opponents who have spent months advocating against the proposal condemned the lawmakers who passed it.

"These are the 227 GOP House members who voted for the #GOPTaxScam. They voted to raise taxes on over 90M working families, while giving massive tax breaks to millionaires and corporations that will be paid for by cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and education. SHAME!" Americans for Tax Fairness tweeted after the vote, accompanied by what they called a "list of shame."

These 227 Reps voted for the GOP Tax Scam

The official roll call, from the clerk's office at the House of Representatives, can be found here.

