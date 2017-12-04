Allowing Muslim Ban to Go into Effect, US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Trump

This a breaking news development and will be updated...

"Shameful... Another stain added to our nation's history." —Faiza N. Ali, social justice activist

In 7-2 ruling handed down Monday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court will allow full enforcement of a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries by lifting injunctions imposed by lower courts.

As the Associated Press reports, "The ban applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Lower courts had said people from those nations with a claim of a 'bona fide' relationship with someone in the United States could not be kept out of the country. Grandparents, cousins and other relatives were among those courts said could not be excluded."

The ruling does not mean the court has sided with the Trump administration on the merits of the "Muslim Ban" itself—a policy that sparked fierce protests when it was first announced earlier this year and which civil liberties advocates have widely condemned—but instead stayed orders from lower courts which said that enforcement of the ban should be on hold while the various challenges to the policy made their way through the system.

#SCOTUS grants Trump administration request to broadly apply latest version of travel ban pic.twitter.com/PbIhMdMbp7 — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) December 4, 2017

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor were the two dissenting voices on the bench.

Critics of the ban were swift in expressing their disappointment, but also explained that the order does not contain anything about the court's overall assessment of the case:

Shameful. Trump's #MuslimBan is illogical, islamophobic, and unconscionable. SCOTUS got this wrong. Another stain added to our nation's history. https://t.co/mggSqpmZ2e — Faiza N. Ali (@faiza_n_ali) December 4, 2017

This is the worst week since the elections and it's gonna get even worse. WAKE UP. #GOPTaxScam #MuslimBan #NoMuslimBanEver — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 4, 2017