Trump Uses 'Disgustingly Racist' Pocahontas Slur at Event Honoring Native Americans

A White House event ostensibly aimed at honoring Native American code talkers from World War II took a "disgustingly racist" turn on Monday when President Donald Trump—standing before a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson—decided to invoke the "Pocahontas" slur he has repeatedly used to deride Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

"I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people," Trump said. "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas."

The president's remarks were met with silence. Watch:

Here's the video: Trump calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' while honoring Native American code talkers: "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas." pic.twitter.com/hjZ5MInDDf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 27, 2017

Asked about Trump's remarks in an interview on MSNBC, Warren said "Trump does this over and over thinking somehow he is gonna shut me up with this. It hadn't worked in the past, it is not gonna work in the future."

"It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur," Warren added.

Watch: