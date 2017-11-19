After Money Sheet Photo Goes Viral, Steve Mnuchin Takes It as "Compliment That I Look Like a Villain"
Treasury Secretary admits he didn't think photograph would be made public, but really likes that his name is now on all the money
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin admitted Sunday that he didn't realize a photo taken of he and his wife, Louis Linton, holding a sheet of money with a "villainous pose" would be made public or go viral last week, but said he takes it as "a compliment that I look like a villain in a great, successful James Bond movie."
Asked about the photo during an interview on Fox News Sunday, Mnuchin said he didn't have a problem with the photo going public but indicated he never assumed people who saw it would be offended or shocked. "But let me just say," Mnuchin added, "I was very excited of having my signature on the money. It's obviously a great privilege and a great honor and something I'm very proud of."
Twitter Explodes Over ‘Bond Villain’ Steven Mnuchin and Wife Posing With Sheet of Money - https://t.co/Aj6A47egLE— The Other View (@essenviews) November 15, 2017
Meanwhile, Jacquelyn Martin, the AP photographer who snapped the now infamous shot, shared her account of how the events transpired and her surpise when the two struck their pose together. "Based on their history and previous images that have been put out there," Martin said, "I had a feeling this would take off." Read her statement in full:
My assignment (Wednesday) morning was to photograph Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza getting a glimpse of the first dollar notes with their signatures on them.
There was one other still press photographer and a few television cameras at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing when Mnuchin arrived. He walked down the hall with his wife, Louise Linton, who I was surprised to see with him, and she was wearing full-length black leather gloves. I photographed them coming in together.
The media had been told that Mnuchin would first look at stacked sheets of new bills. He was taking a look at some as they were processed, when he was passed a sheet of bills to inspect. Then he turned to the camera and held up the bills, which I hadn't expected him to do so early in the tour. Mnuchin turned his head and gestured to Linton to join him. He then had her help him hold up the sheet of bills for the photo.
When I got to the assignment, I didn't envision an image quite like this. Once I was there and Mnuchin gestured for Linton to come over and be in the photo op, then I knew for sure this image would get some interest. Based on their history and previous images that have been put out there — I had a feeling that this would take off.
There is something about this couple that people are just fascinated by. There was added visual interest in the dynamic of the couple, and her outfit — including the full-length leather gloves she was wearing. Her direct gaze at the camera and the touch of her gloved hand on his as they hold a sheet of money together seems to have struck a chord with many viewers.
We don't orchestrate these things. As a photojournalist, I show up and photograph what happens in front of me. You really have to be ready for anything in Washington.
