After Money Sheet Photo Goes Viral, Steve Mnuchin Takes It as "Compliment That I Look Like a Villain"

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin admitted Sunday that he didn't realize a photo taken of he and his wife, Louis Linton, holding a sheet of money with a "villainous pose" would be made public or go viral last week, but said he takes it as "a compliment that I look like a villain in a great, successful James Bond movie."

Asked about the photo during an interview on Fox News Sunday, Mnuchin said he didn't have a problem with the photo going public but indicated he never assumed people who saw it would be offended or shocked. "But let me just say," Mnuchin added, "I was very excited of having my signature on the money. It's obviously a great privilege and a great honor and something I'm very proud of."

Twitter Explodes Over ‘Bond Villain’ Steven Mnuchin and Wife Posing With Sheet of Money - https://t.co/Aj6A47egLE — The Other View (@essenviews) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Jacquelyn Martin, the AP photographer who snapped the now infamous shot, shared her account of how the events transpired and her surpise when the two struck their pose together. "Based on their history and previous images that have been put out there," Martin said, "I had a feeling this would take off." Read her statement in full: