In Copy/Pasted Tweet, Trump Proves There Are Too Many Mass Shootings in the US to Keep Track

President Donald Trump's response to the shootings that took place in Rancho Tehama Reserve, California on Tuesday was predictable in its assurance that his thoughts were with the attack victims.

But critics and gun control advocates were especially frustrated by his tweeted reaction, in which he appeared to clearly illustrate the United States' unusually high rate of mass shootings by confusing the attack with one that took place nine days earlier.

Sutherland Springs is the Texas town where a gunman killed 25 people and injured 20 on November 5, using a semiautomatic rifle.

In Rancho Tehama Reserve, an apparent felon killed at least four people and injured 10. The shooter used two handguns and a semiautomatic rifle, shooting at people in several locations in the small town after stealing a car, and then firing 20 to 30 rounds at an elementary school while students hid under their desks.

Authorities say no children were among the dead, but two children were wounded.

The attack is the 317th mass shooting to happen in the United States in 2017 according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Trump deleted his tweet incorrectly naming the town where the attack took place, but many expressed dismay that shootings are either so commonplace in the U.S. that they require only a copy-and-pasted tweet as a response from the president—or that they happen so frequently that the details of each shooting blur together for those who haven't been personally affected.

Trump just tweeted again about the church shooting in Sutherland Springs. The 1st tweet was the day of the event, 9 days ago. Is this his shooting tweet template? He forgot to change the location to today's shooting: California. pic.twitter.com/IToC7UXkyP — Shannon Ritenour (@ShannonRitenour) November 15, 2017

So, Trump just did a cut and paste condolences for this week’s regularly scheduled mass shooting...and forgot to change the location. pic.twitter.com/MoM8uZUYw0 — Dane (@SeeDaneRun) November 15, 2017

Been 10 days since 26 people were gunned down in a church, 44 days since 58 were killed at a concert, and now 5 are dead outside a CA elementary school. It’s a sad epidemic. Last night, Trump copy/pasted condolences from the last mass shooting and forgot to update the city. pic.twitter.com/dDe6pzcKQA — Spike (@loudspike) November 15, 2017

I know that we have so many mass shootings in this country that it feels overwhelming, but when the President can’t even keep track, maybe it’s a sign we need to actually do something to prevent the next one. pic.twitter.com/HZ9D1QyEs3 — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) November 15, 2017

No way. I thought people were joking. Donald Trump actually did tweet about the wrong mass shooting. Good lord. I know he's not the brightest, but it's wild we have such a big issue that POTUS can mix up the tragedies. pic.twitter.com/ec9ho0gUsJ — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) November 15, 2017

After a mass shooting in CALIFORNIA yesterday Trump sent the infamous Thoughts/Prayers tweet to the people of Sutherland Springs TEXAS. Again. If POTUS can’t keep track of all the mass shootings does that make it a stronger argument for his mental unfitness or for gun control pic.twitter.com/SnoxqkUtz1 — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) November 15, 2017