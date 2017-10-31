Top Trump Pollster: 'No Question' Bernie Sanders Would Have Won

At a Harvard University Institute of Politics event on Monday, Tony Fabrizio—the chief pollster of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign—argued there is "no question" that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would have defeated Trump in the general election had he emerged victorious from the Democratic primary.

"I think Sanders beats Trump," Fabrizio concluded. "I think Sanders would have had the ability to reach a lot of the less than college-educated, low-income white voters."

Fabrizio's comments are consistent with polls conducted in 2016 showing that in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up with Trump, Sanders would have prevailed handily.

More recent polls have produced similar results.

As Common Dreams reported in August, a Public Policy Polling survey found that in a hypothetical 2020 match-up with Sanders, Trump would lose by 13 points.

Polls have also consistently found that Sanders is America's most popular politician. According to a recent Harvard-Harris poll, Sanders is the only politician in the United States who "a majority of Americans actually like."