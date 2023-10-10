On Mighty Vengeance: We Should All Have Equal Life, Peace, Justice, Dignity. Period.

Horror on all sides. What is there to say on the conflagration consuming Gaza and Israel. As the US and much of the western world denounce the Hamas "terror," millions more acknowledge its savagery but painstakingly insist we see nuance and context in desperate acts of resistance by a people who have long had done to them what they, now, have done in turn - in the only way they feel they can to avow, "Palestine will not be buried." The awful lesson: "Ultimately, the dispossessed will rebel."

Hamas' armed Al-Qassam Brigade said they launched their largest rocket attack against Israel in over 15 years, and its unprecedented, accompanying infiltration by land, sea and air "deep into the heart of Israel," in response to "the crimes of the Occupation." After firing up to 5,000 rockets towards Israel in the first 30 minutes, they urged all Palestinians to join the battle, declaring, "Today the people are regaining their revolution." The so-called "Al-Aqsa Flood" took Israel's "invincible army" and famed surveillance system by surprise, leading to clashes in up to 50 locations even as sirens sounded across Israel and Palestinians in disbelief freely walked around abandoned IDF bases. To date, Israel's death toll has climbed to 900, including 260 young people at a music festival; Israeli strikes have killed 700 Palestinians in Gaza, home to 2.3 million people with nowhere to flee; thousands more are injured on both sides; Hamas has taken over 100 Israelis captive, reportedly including many officers of Israel’s Southern Command; and, in an ultimate irony, video showed thousands of Israeli settlers running away in helpless terror of the kind of violence often experienced by Palestinians at their hands.

Amidst the chaos, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu raged that Israel will "take mighty vengeance," that we "will strike them," "will annihilate terrorism," will turn Gaza "into cities of ruins" in a pitiless war that has "only started." Of such rhetoric, along with its barbarous actions, was the current carnage born. "These developments did not occur in a vacuum," noted the Palestinian observer to the U.N. The violence is a "chilling reminder that occupation and oppression bear a price," the "apotheosis of what happens at the end of a road of exhausted options," the inevitable result of a decades-long Israeli rule that "demanded the unquestioning surrender of its victims, refused to accept defiance in any form, and produced a generation of Palestinians who have lost faith in nonviolent resistance." It's also a likely "turning point" in the struggle between Israel’s apartheid system and the Palestinians who live under it. Years after creating "a pressure cooker" in the world's largest open-air prison and periodically "mowing the lawn" to keep its lid on, writes Mitchell Plitnick, "Israel would have us believe it was because Hamas are just vicious killers who have a bloodlust for Jews. In reality, it was the actualization of what anti-apartheid activists have been warning about for many years."

Tipping the balance, many argue, were the "the provocations of the most extreme right-wing government in Israel’s history." This year has been deemed the deadliest for Palestinians since the height of the Second Intifada, with 248 civilians (40 of them children) killed this year (almost the same number as at the music festival). The number of IDF raids, arbitrary arrests, home demolitions, random shootings and killings, settler mobs left free to burn villages, evict civilians, attack holy sites has soared as far-right Israeli officials call for Palestinian genocide and expulsion. In the West Bank, 3.5 million Palestinians live packed into segregated cantons between Jewish settlements built on Palestinian land, an "Apartheid Wall" and new “Apartheid Road,” and endless checkpoints. In Gaza, over 2 million survive in cramped refugee camps under unlivable conditions, constant air strikes and a suffocating 16-year-long blockade with contaminated water, sporadic power, and so few jobs that 80% depend on international aid. A recent report found that four of five children say they live with depression, grief and fear, and yet Israeli officials have seemed intent on continuing their longstanding policy: "Cage, smother, subdue, repeat."

They were evidently so intent on upholding their status-quo oppression they missed what media have called "Israel's 9/11" in the most catastrophic intelligence failure since the last October surprise, almost precisely 50 years ago, of 1973's Yom Kippur War. Both times, observers charge, Israeli hubris played a part. Then, its leaders ignored peace offerings from Egypt's Anwar Sadat and intelligence of an attack; now, Israel's "invincible" military remains overly confident, somewhat disorganized, and beholden to an ultra-nationalist government incapable of choosing any alternative solution to any problem except military violence - and secure in the knowledge a complicit U.S. will fund their bad choices. Thus did their American friends leap to condemn Hamas "terrorists," rushing to declare their support for "our incredible ally" "defending" itself against what J Street called "murderous" Palestinians. The GOP rushed to blame Biden's "weakness," but none came close to a rabid Stephen Miller's "Straight-up Seig Heil shit" as he raved Biden "turned calm into calamity" with his "rules-based international order" - like no genocide - in contrast to Trump's "clear eyed realism (and) raw projection of national strength" when "our world was at peace." (What the ever-loving fuck).

Democrats joined in to condemn Hamas; so did Bernie Sanders, but at least he recognized "innocent people on both sides will suffer hugely" as a result. His former foreign policy aide Matt Duss also noted the attack destroyed the idea "we can just bottle up the Palestinians and it won’t matter," insisting the right of people to live in security "includes Israelis and Palestinians." Declaring "there is no excuse (for) what Hamas has done," he added, "Palestinians have continued to suffer under an occupation and blockade that is decades old. That is absolutely necessary context." Startlingly, CNN also let Palestinian advocate Dr. Mustafa Barghouti cite the context of "the longest occupation in modern history" and a system of apartheid that has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. The U.S. "cannot say that Israel has the right to defend itself, but we the Palestinians don't have the right to defend ourselves," he said, citing 560 Israeli military checkpoints, 5,300 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, the charge that any Palestinian who resists occupation is terrorist, violent, provocative, or anti-Semitic. "We should all have equal life, we should all have peace, we should all have justice, we should all live in dignity," he said. "The way to achieve that is to end occupation."

Movingly, Israelis have spoken out to acknowledge blood only begets more blood, to concede their dread "is a sliver of what Palestinians have been feeling on a daily basis." "We need to act with sensitivity," said the father of a girl taken captive from the music festival, asking she be rescued but "only by peaceful measures." "(Palestinians) also have mothers who are crying." Israeli journalist Orly Noy dismisses the bellicose threats by a corrupt Netanyahu: "Rightfully he is now seen as personally responsible. He seeks to save his own political skin." She understands a desire for revenge, but fears "the erasure of any moral red line," arguing "it's important to remind ourselves that everything inflicted on us now" - shootings to civilians taken captive - "we have been inflicting on Palestinians for years." "Ignoring this context is giving up a piece of my own humanity," she writes. "Because violence devoid of context leads to only one possible response: revenge...the opposite of security, (of) peace, (of) justice. It is nothing but more violence." While "terrible crimes were committed against Israelis this Saturday...in this time of dark grief, I cling to the one thing I have left to hold onto: my humanity. The absolute belief that this hell is not predestined. Not for us, nor for them."

Still, the devastation goes on. An Israeli airstrike killed 19 members of one Palestinian family in Rafah; said Abu Quta, 57, "There were screams. There were no walls." As Israelis beg their government for help finding captive relatives - "They are not telling us anything" - the IDF's "Swords of Iron" operation has fired 3,284 no-warning rockets at "Hamas targets" that are often apartments, houses, mosques, schools where Palestinians huddle in terror: "We do not know what fate has in store for us." In response to the relentless airstrikes, Hamas has said any time Israel targets civilians in their homes without warning, they will "regrettably" execute one captive Israeli civilian. Escalation looms: Hezbollah militants have reportedly been killed at the Israel-Lebanon border; so was at least one Israeli commander, among up to 85 IDF casualties. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza: "Nothing is allowed in or out. No electricity, food, water. We fight animals in human form and proceed accordingly." Israel's U.N. Ambassador has, without irony, accused Hamas of "war crimes," declaring, "The era of reasoning with these savages is over." And Netanyahu has vowed “the enemy will pay an unprecedented price" from attacks that will "continue with neither limitations nor respite." "What we will do to our enemies," he said, "will reverberate with them for generations.” True, and tragic, for all of us.