Marco Rubio's Spine Remained Intact for a Grand Total of Two Days

I have now lost all hope in redemption.

On Monday, I mentioned the sudden economic apostasy indulged in by Senator Marco Rubio in the pages of The Economist. I cautioned that, “There’s absolutely no telling what Rubio will feel next month, next year, or a week from this Thursday, for that matter.”

What the hell is wrong with me, anyway?

From Politico, more recently:

“On the whole, the tax cut bill helps workers. It’s just not massive tax cuts to multinational corporations that do it,” Rubio wrote in an op-ed for National Review published Wednesday… That assessment marks a stark departure from Rubio’s awkward rebuke of the law in an interview with The Economist published Monday, in which the Florida Republican questioned how much the legislation is really helping the working class.

But Rubio saved his real weaselspeak for the electric Twitter machine.

Although written by intern at Politico, this article is a reminder of how difficult it can be to discuss public policy in political press. Not only did I not back down on tax cut, I doubled down & added detail for rationale https://t.co/4NTDOxcEju — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 2, 2018

I didn’t flip. You flipped. I didn’t flop. The intern flopped. Please continue to send me money.

Sometimes, as they say, you just got to cut a man loose and say, sadly, “Christ, what a putz.”

Marco Rubio.

Christ, what a putz.