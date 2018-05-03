Published on
Marco Rubio's Spine Remained Intact for a Grand Total of Two Days

Before he walked back his Republican tax bill criticism—then walked back his walkback.

by
"Rubio saved his real weaselspeak for the electric Twitter machine." (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

I have now lost all hope in redemption.

On Monday, I mentioned the sudden economic apostasy indulged in by Senator Marco Rubio in the pages of The Economist. I cautioned that, There’s absolutely no telling what Rubio will feel next month, next year, or a week from this Thursday, for that matter.”

What the hell is wrong with me, anyway?

From Politico, more recently:

“On the whole, the tax cut bill helps workers. It’s just not massive tax cuts to multinational corporations that do it,” Rubio wrote in an op-ed for National Review published Wednesday… That assessment marks a stark departure from Rubio’s awkward rebuke of the law in an interview with The Economist published Monday, in which the Florida Republican questioned how much the legislation is really helping the working class.

But Rubio saved his real weaselspeak for the electric Twitter machine.

I didn’t flip. You flipped. I didn’t flop. The intern flopped. Please continue to send me money.

Sometimes, as they say, you just got to cut a man loose and say, sadly, “Christ, what a putz.”

Marco Rubio.

Christ, what a putz.

 

