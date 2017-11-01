The Ominous Absurdity Of Trump's Tax Cuts
Let's face it: the entire corporate tax cut idea makes no sense.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's call for corporate tax cuts is akin to his request for a government plane for his honeymoon: both are adventures in avarice. Donald Trump, Mnuchin, Gary Cohn, and the key billionaire funders of the Republican Party (including the Koch brothers, Sheldon Adelson, and Robert Mercer) would each reap a fortune from the proposed tax cuts. They are out to loot the kitty, and are close to getting away with this daylight robbery.
