Who Will Defend Our Oceans—the Last Global Commons?

Our planet’s oceans remain one of the last global commons—a shared resource that supports countless species, regulates our climate, and feeds billions of people. However, for over 50 years, we have witnessed their destruction from the combined impacts of industrial fishing, plastic pollution, and climate change. Now, incredibly but predictably, President Trump is exacerbating this crisis, signing a slew of Executive Actions that prioritize corporate profit over the long-term health of this vital resource.

As we commemorate the 23rd annual World Oceans Day, it is critical that we remember just how helpful some of the protective actions we have taken have been. The global moratorium on commercial whaling brought the great whales back from the edge of extinction. Marine sanctuaries have allowed fish populations to recover in once-depleted fisheries. Bans on dumping have prevented millions of tons of toxic waste from poisoning our seas. These wins are proof that when governments commit to science-driven solutions, underpinned by social, economic, and environmental justice, progress is not only possible, it is inevitable.

The next opportunity for bold action is fast approaching, with governments this week convening at the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France. As the US retreats from leadership on ocean protection, the international community is poised to make decisions that could have lasting benefits or far-reaching consequences. Governments must unite behind science, uphold international law, and take bold, collective action to defend the rights and futures of coastal communities and chart a sustainable course for life on Earth.

Ratify the Global Ocean Treaty



The first important decision is ratifying the Global Ocean Treaty, the only legal tool that can establish marine protected areas in international waters outside of the Southern Ocean. Despite covering roughly 75% of Earth’s surface and its indispensable role in supporting life on Earth, only 2.7% of the ocean is fully or highly protected from human activities. That drops to a mere 0.9% for the high seas. The Treaty’s “30 by 30” target, adopted as part of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in 2022, aims to change that by increasing protection to at least 30% by 2030–the minimum scientists have stated is needed for marine ecosystems to recover and biodiversity to thrive.

Internationally, time is running out. The Treaty must be ratified this year to meet the 2030 deadline.

There is no way to meet this target without the Global Ocean Treaty. To succeed, this protection must extend across both national and international waters. Domestically, countries must protect at least 30% of their national waters, ban unsustainable extractive industries, and ensure that local and Indigenous communities are central to marine conservation planning and decision-making processes.

Internationally, time is running out. The Treaty must be ratified this year to meet the 2030 deadline. However, while 60 ratifications are needed for it to take effect , only 31 countries have taken that step so far. Governments must act swiftly in the coming months to ratify the treaty and keep the 30 by 30 target within reach–before it’s too late.

Stop Deep Sea Mining

The Trump Administration’s rogue push to unilaterally launch deep sea mining in international waters has been widely condemned by several state actors, including UNOC co-host France, along with China and the European Commission as a threat to multilateral cooperation and the United Nations. Alongside concerns about the ecological damage deep sea mining would cause, governments, civil society organizations, and Pacific Indigenous rights groups have also cautioned that it could trigger a reckless race to exploit the seabed.

Scientists have also debunked the industry’s claims that deep sea minerals are necessary for a green energy transition and have warned that mining the deep ocean could cause irreversible ecological harm on a vast scale. The economic case is no more substantial, as extraction and processing costs remain prohibitively high, and demand from key sectors, such as automotive and technology is limited. The so-called “energy security” rationale—invoked amid rising tensions with China—is similarly baseless and being aggressively promoted by the very corporations that would profit most.

The oceans are a shared resource. They are our planet’s life support system. But they are being damaged at a rate faster than we can save them for the benefit of a few.

With less than a month until the Council of the regulatory body, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) convenes in July, governments must go beyond words. They must reaffirm the centrality of the United Nations and international law in governing this global commons and vote to enact a moratorium. Thirty-three countries have already called for a moratorium, ban, or pause on deep sea mining. Leaders gathering in Nice should build on this momentum by clearly voicing their support.

Now is the moment to make it clear that the deep ocean, recognized by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea as the common heritage of humankind, cannot be seized by those with the deepest pockets or the best-connected lobbyists. Instead, the international community must ensure that any decisions regarding the future of the seabed are guided by science, equity, and multilateralism, rather than haste or corporate pressure.

Support a Strong Global Plastics Treaty

Our oceans are drowning in plastic-but this crisis extends far beyond littered beaches. It is a growing ecological and public health emergency that stretches from the depths of the ocean floor to our dinner plates, from the polluted bodies of sea creatures to our bloodstream and the bodies of newborn children. No matter where we live or even how much money we have, we rely on clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and nutritious food to eat. Today, all of these things are contaminated by toxic chemicals and microplastics.

Yet while governments continue to profess support for ocean protection, their continued failure to address the root cause–unchecked plastic production–serves only to protect the profits of fossil fuel and petrochemical giants, not the health of marine ecosystems or the millions of people suffering the consequences of this plastic pollution.

While governments continue to profess support for ocean protection, their continued failure to address the root cause–unchecked plastic production–serves only to protect the profits of fossil fuel and petrochemical giants, not the health of marine ecosystems.

As the final major gathering of relevant delegates and ministers before the resumed Global Plastics Treaty negotiations (INC-5.2), in August, UNOC presents a critical opportunity to change course. Delegates must issue a strong ministerial declaration on the Global Plastic Treaty that commits to cutting plastic production, ending single-use plastic, and prioritizing public health, environmental justice, and protection of our ocean.

The oceans are a shared resource. They are our planet’s life support system. But they are being damaged at a rate faster than we can save them for the benefit of a few.

While the scale of the threat is daunting, our history reminds us that we are not powerless.

This week's UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, and the critical UN meetings later this Summer, offer governments a crucial chance to protect the hard-won gains and reverse the damages that have been made. Whether they seize it will determine the future of the world’s largest—and most essential—commons.