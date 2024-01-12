January, 12 2024, 12:26pm EDT
Millions across the world to march for peace
LONDON
In an historic development in the global anti-war movement, millions of protesters are expected to take to the streets tomorrow (13 January) in over 121 cities, across 45 countries and on six continents to demand an end to the bombing of Gaza and Yemen.
The Gaza Global Day of Action will see hundreds of thousands on the streets in major capitals, including London, Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and Washington, as Israel faces the charge of genocide at the International Court of Justice.
Their call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza will be joined by the demand that the UK, US and other forces put a stop to their attacks on Yemen, which represent a dangerous escalation of the war in the Middle East.
CND General Secretary Kate Hudson said:
“This Global Day of Action, from Australia through to Asia, Europe and the Americas, is the first coordinated, international movement against the war being waged by Israel on the Palestinian people. It will send a powerful message not just to the Israelis but to the Western powers who are backing them that the public say “not in our name”.
“It represents a collective effort, which has been led by the anti-war movement in Britain, that will resonate with a call for change that transcends borders and ideologies.
“We urge everyone with a conscience to join the millions of voices from around the world in demanding an end to endless war. Every voice matters. Your participation will amplify the call for justice for innocent Palestinians and every citizen of every country targeted by the missiles of Israel and the West. It will make it clear to those countries that they do not have their citizens’ support for their actions.
“Saturday is going to be a very important day for the anti-war movement. So let's unite, make a difference, and show that together, we can create waves of change that echo globally. Let's paint a picture of hope, unity, and lasting change.”
CND campaigns non-violently to rid the world of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction and to create genuine security for future generations. CND opposes all nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction: their development, manufacture, testing, deployment and use or threatened use by any country.
'Truly Shocking': Daily Gaza Death Rate Shatters That of All Other 21st Century Wars
Israel's bombardment and invasion of Gaza have also killed more than 10,000 children in nearly 100 days, or 1% of the 1.1 million children in the besieged enclave.
Jan 12, 2024
News
Israel has killed more people per day in its attack on Gaza than were killed daily in any other major conflict during the 21st century.
Oxfam reported Thursday that Israel has killed an average of 250 Palestinians in Gaza each day since October 7, compared to 96.5 killed daily in Syria, 51.6 in Sudan, 50.8 in Iraq, 43.9 in Ukraine, 23.8 in Afghanistan, and 15.8 in Yemen.
"The scale and atrocities that Israel is visiting upon Gaza are truly shocking," Oxfam Middle East director Sally Abi Khalil said in a statement. "For 100 days the people of Gaza have endured a living hell. Nowhere is safe, and the entire population is at risk of famine."
"The situation in Gaza is monstrous and a blight on our common humanity."
Also on Thursday, Save the Children reported that Israel's bombardment and invasion of Gaza had killed more than 10,000 children in nearly 100 days, or 1% of the 1.1 million children living in Gaza before the war began. More than 40% of the total number killed in Gaza were children.
"There can never be any justification for killing children," Jason Lee, Save the Children's country director for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement. "The situation in Gaza is monstrous and a blight on our common humanity."
On October 7, Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel that killed around 1,100 people and took around 240 hostages. Israel then launched its assault on Gaza in retaliation. Before Hamas' attack, however, Israel had blockaded Gaza for 16 years and occupied the Palestinian West Bank for 56 years. Since October 7, Israel has killed 330 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Oxfam.
Both Oxfam and Save the Children's statements came the same day that a South African legal team appeared before the International Court of Justice to argue that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. It is asking the court to take "provisional measures" to stop the violence. Several other countries, including Brazil, Bolivia, and Pakistan, have supported South Africa's efforts, but the United States dismissed its case as "meritless."
Oxfam and Save the Children criticized the wider international community for failing to stop the bloodshed.
"It is unimaginable that the international community is watching the deadliest rate of conflict of the 21st century unfold, while continuously blocking calls for a cease-fire," Khalil said.
Lee stated: "Despite the record number of children killed and maimed, the international community has failed to act again and again. One grave violation committed against children is one too many. For the last three months, children in Gaza have faced grave violations every day, while conditions to provide them with the humanitarian assistance they need are simply not there. All parties must agree to a definitive cease-fire now."
The two non-governmental organizations also emphasized the danger civilians in Gaza now face not only from military action, but also from hunger and disease. Israel only allows 10% of the necessary food aid to enter Gaza's borders, according to Oxfam. The colder weather increases the risk of illness, especially as people displaced by the conflict are forced to shelter in smaller and smaller spaces. More than 1 million people are now crowded together in Rafah, and Oxfam partner Palestinian Agricultural Relief Committees said conditions for people living in tents was "worse than anything you could imagine."
"The rain was going down from all sides of the tent," displaced engineer named Mutaz told Oxfam. "We had to sleep lying over the bag of flour to protect it from the rain. My wife and three of my daughters use one blanket at night. There are only enough blankets for four people to share. We have nothing."
Save the Children pointed out that these hardships took a toll on children especially.
"For children who have survived, the mental harm inflicted and the utter devastation of infrastructure including homes, schools, and hospitals has decimated their futures," Lee said.
The organization counted a record number of violations against children by both Israel and Hamas, including the destruction or damaging of 370 schools in Gaza, the attacking of 94 hospitals and healthcare facilities, the denial of humanitarian aid to all of Gaza's 1.1 million children, and Hamas' taking of children as hostages and killing of 33 children in Israel.
"The war has affected us so badly," Lana, an 11-year-old girl living in Rafah, told Save the Children. "We had to leave our homes and couldn't do anything. We learned many things during the war, like how important it is to save water. I hope the war ends, and we live in peace and safety."
In a statement on Sunday, Save the Children said that, each day of the conflict, more than 10 children in Gaza had lost one or both of their legs. Amputations are also often performed without anesthetic, as Gaza's hospitals and healthcare system are overwhelmed by the violence, with a shortage of doctors and nurses and only 13 out of 36 hospitals partially functioning.
“Unless action is taken by the international community to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law and prevent the most serious crimes of international concern, history will and should judge us all," Lee said Sunday. "We must heed the lessons from the past and must prevent 'atrocity crimes' from unfolding."
'All American and British Interests Have Become Legitimate Targets,' Houthis Say
The military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said the U.S.-U.K. airstrikes would "not go unanswered or unpunished."
Jan 12, 2024
News
Yemen's Houthis vowed Friday to respond to airstrikes carried out hours earlier by U.S. and U.K. forces, calling the Western nations' bombing campaign an "unjustified and illegitimate" attack.
"All American and British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces in response to their direct and announced aggression against the Yemeni Republic," the Houthis' Supreme Political Committee said in a statement as tens of thousands of Yemenis took to the streets to protest the strikes.
The Biden administration said Thursday's strikes, which did not receive congressional authorization, were launched in retaliation for Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea—attacks that the Houthis say will continue until Israel ends its U.S.-backed war on Gaza.
As Al Jazeerareported, Oman "denounced the military action from 'friendly countries,'" with the nation's foreign minister saying the attack "went against his country's advice and will only add fuel to an extremely dangerous situation."
"The U.S. and its allies are resisting the clearest path for de-escalation across the region: putting pressure on Israel to end its invasion and accept a cease-fire," Bazzi added. "The U.S.-led military strikes are likely to have the opposite effect: Already, Houthi leaders are defiant and have promised to continue their attacks on shipping and to target U.S. and allied ships in the region."
'This Is Illegal': US Lawmakers Slam Strikes on Yemen
"The people do not want more of our taxpayer dollars going to endless war and the killing of civilians," said Democratic Rep. Cori Bush. "Stop the bombing and do better by us."
Jan 12, 2024
News
"This is illegal and violates Article I of the Constitution," U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)
wrote on social media following the strikes. "The people do not want more of our taxpayer dollars going to endless war and the killing of civilians. Stop the bombing and do better by us."
The Biden administration said the airstrikes, which it characterized as a response to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea, hit
more than 60 targets in Yemen. Administration officials reportedly briefed congressional leaders on its plans to bomb Yemen, but there was no formal authorization from lawmakers.
"This is an unacceptable violation of the Constitution,"
said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "Article 1 requires that military action be authorized by Congress."
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)
echoed Jayapal, writing that U.S. President Joe Biden is "violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval."
Article I of the Constitution states that Congress has the power to "declare war," and the
War Powers Resolution (WPR) of 1973 seeks to constrain the president's ability to take unilateral military action. As Brian Egan and Tess Bridgeman have explained, the War Powers Resolution "does not authorize the president to use force," calling the belief that it does "a common misperception."
The White House
said Thursday that Houthi attacks on commercial shipping have had "very little" impact on the U.S. economy.
This story has been updated to include comment from Rep. Barbara Lee.
"The American people are tired of endless war," Tlaib added.
"It takes a limited view of the president's authority to introduce U.S. armed forces into such situations in the absence of congressional authorization or an attack on the United States," Egan and Bridgeman noted.
The WPR states that, within 48 hours of a military action, the president must deliver a report to Congress explaining the rationale and legal authority under which such an action was launched. The statute clarifies that the president can only take military action under three circumstances: "(1) a declaration of war, (2) specific statutory authorization, or (3) a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces."
In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden called the Yemen strikes "defensive," signaling the administration's intention to invoke Article II of the Constitution as its legal foundation for Thursday's bombing campaign. Article II designates the president as commander-in-chief of the U.S. armed forces, and it has been used by multiple administrations as a blank check for military action.
Yemen's Houthis have been targeting ships in the Red Sea since October, when Israel launched its devastating assault on the Gaza Strip in response to a deadly Hamas-led attack. The Houthis say they are acting to prevent genocide by blockading ships headed for Israel.
The U.S. and allied nations have been working to repel Houthi attacks on commercial vessels since October, shooting down Houthi drones and missiles and sinking Houthi ships in the Red Sea.
Stephen Miles, the president of Win Without War, called the U.S. strikes on Yemen "deeply troubling," arguing that "it's an action clearly at odds with both the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution."
"Congressional authorization isn't some sort of courtesy, it's a legal requirement for this kind of act," Miles wrote. "And since we're all about to hear a whole lot about 'self-defense' let's be very clear. Under the WPR, presidents are required to seek authorization before knowingly introducing U.S. forces into where combat may become imminent. It was written expressly for situations like this."
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) said Thursday that the worsening cycle of violence in the Middle East is why she "called for a cease-fire early."
"Violence only begets more violence," Lee added. "We need a cease-fire now to prevent deadly, costly, catastrophic escalation of violence in the region."
