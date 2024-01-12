To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament
Millions across the world to march for peace

LONDON

In an historic development in the global anti-war movement, millions of protesters are expected to take to the streets tomorrow (13 January) in over 121 cities, across 45 countries and on six continents to demand an end to the bombing of Gaza and Yemen.

The Gaza Global Day of Action will see hundreds of thousands on the streets in major capitals, including London, Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and Washington, as Israel faces the charge of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Their call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza will be joined by the demand that the UK, US and other forces put a stop to their attacks on Yemen, which represent a dangerous escalation of the war in the Middle East.

CND General Secretary Kate Hudson said:

“This Global Day of Action, from Australia through to Asia, Europe and the Americas, is the first coordinated, international movement against the war being waged by Israel on the Palestinian people. It will send a powerful message not just to the Israelis but to the Western powers who are backing them that the public say “not in our name”.

“It represents a collective effort, which has been led by the anti-war movement in Britain, that will resonate with a call for change that transcends borders and ideologies.

“We urge everyone with a conscience to join the millions of voices from around the world in demanding an end to endless war. Every voice matters. Your participation will amplify the call for justice for innocent Palestinians and every citizen of every country targeted by the missiles of Israel and the West. It will make it clear to those countries that they do not have their citizens’ support for their actions.

“Saturday is going to be a very important day for the anti-war movement. So let's unite, make a difference, and show that together, we can create waves of change that echo globally. Let's paint a picture of hope, unity, and lasting change.”

