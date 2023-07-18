Democracy Champions Reintroduce Freedom to Vote Act to Ensure All Citizens Can Make Their Voices Heard

Today, Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Representatives Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Joe Morelle (D-NY), and Terri Sewell (D-AL) reintroduced the Freedom to Vote Act, legislation to restore national voting standards and reverse voter suppression laws passed by GOP-led state legislatures. The Freedom to Vote Act would require states to enact secure automatic, same-day, and online voter registration; guarantee access to early and mail-in voting; and stop the extreme partisan gerrymandering that lets politicians pick their voters instead of the other way around.

The legislation, which was first introduced in 2021 amid a record-breaking wave of voter suppression attempts in Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country, failed to move forward when Senators Kirsten Sinema and Joe Manchin refused to support an exception to the filibuster to allow for its passage.

Since then, states across the country, including Indiana, Texas, and Florida, have continued to introduce and pass measures making it harder for eligible voters to exercise their freedom to vote. According to a June 2023 Brennan Center report, at least 11 states enacted 13 restrictive voting bills this year, and at least 322 restrictive bills were introduced in 45 states.

Stand Up America’s Founder and President, Sean Eldridge, commented on the introduction:

“It’s past time for Congress to act and protect Americans’ freedom to vote. As MAGA Republicans continue to erect barriers to the ballot box, particularly for communities of color, we need national standards to ensure voting access for every American, no matter where they live.

"At its core, the Freedom to Vote Act would ensure that voters pick their leaders – instead of politicians choosing their voters. It would protect our elections from political sabotage and ensure that every eligible American can cast their ballot and that every vote is counted.

"We’ve seen over the past few years that our democracy is fragile and must be protected. I’m grateful to the longtime democracy defenders in Congress for their years of work and dedication to protecting the freedom to vote for every American.”

Stand Up America’s nearly 2 million members across the country have driven over 100,000 constituent calls and 112,000 emails to Congress and submitted over 20,000 letters to the editors of local newspapers in the fight to pass federal voting rights legislation. As MAGA Republicans escalate their attack on our freedom to vote, the need for federal voting rights legislation has only increased over the last year, and Stand Up America is committed to continuing to mobilize our members in support of the Freedom to Vote Act and electing democracy champions who will finally pass it.

To speak with a Stand Up America representative about their work to pass federal voting rights, please don’t hesitate to reach out to press@standupamerica.com.

