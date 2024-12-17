To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Biden’s LNG Export Study is a Weak Response to Inherent Harms of the Industry

News reports indicate that the Biden administration is preparing to release a report that will detail numerous harms to communities, consumers and the global climate from expanded domestic liquid natural gas (LNG) exporting. However, the report will apparently not specifically call for a rejection of pending and future LNG export permits..

In response, Food & Water Watch Policy Director Jim Walsh issued the following statement:

“This study mirrors the Biden administration’s entire four-year approach to advancing a clean energy future: weak and half-hearted. Liquid natural gas exports systematically poison the most vulnerable frontline communities, pollute our air and water, and drive up domestic energy prices. We cannot continue to be victimized by the profit-driven agenda of fossil fuel corporations. President Biden must listen to the warnings of his own government by banning further LNG exports and rejecting pending LNG permits before he leaves office.

“Secretary Granholm's admission that continuing LNG exports will drive up costs and harm vulnerable communities is a sad reflection on what we have been saying for the last decade. It is time for this administration to start matching its rhetoric with action, and reject new LNG exports while it still can.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

