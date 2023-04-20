To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Greenpeace
Contact:

Tyler Kruse, Greenpeace USA Senior Communications Specialist, tkruse@greenpeace.org

Approval of Rio Grande LNG and South Texas LNG Underscores Biden’s Climate Hypocrisy

In response to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approving certificates for Rio Grande LNG and South Texas LNG, Destiny Watford, campaigner at Greenpeace USA, said:

“Someone needs to show President Biden the latest IPCC report where it clearly says that we need to move away from dirty energy sources like LNG if we want to keep our planet livable. U.S. LNG export capacity is on track to exceed the IEA’s Net Zero Emissions estimate for global LNG trade by 2030. This is a level that we cannot overstep if we want to avoid the worst impacts of climate change–and the U.S. could pass that mark by itself. The stunning amount of new LNG export deals being approved underscores the climate hypocrisy of the Biden administration. This president has the gall to say he cares about environmental justice and the climate emergency while continuing to sanction limitless production and export of oil and gas.”

